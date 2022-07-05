Some movie theatres have banned people from wearing formal attire at screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru due to a TikTok trend.

Hoards of youngsters have been watching the film wearing suits and recording themselves on social media as part of a new viral craze.

But the behaviour that accompanies the trend - cheering, clapping, shouting and mimicking the Minion characters - has caused issues for other disgruntled filmgoers.

It has also led to many theatres being forced to offer refunds to those not in on the joke.

The trend took off right after the release of the new film on 1 July.

Universal Pictures also endorsed the viral videos on Twitter, writing: “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

However, cinemas are criticising the trend. One manager of a Vue Cinema in Worcester said they were forced to issue £1,300 worth of refunds in just a single day due to complaints from customers about the so-called “gentleminions”.

They said: “The trend cost me £1,300 yesterday. I had to refund all of the tickets in that theatre because of kids shouting and mimicking the Minions while the film was playing.

“It was a group of about eight kids. Now, when we see any kids coming in to see the film dressed up we give them a warning.

“We tell them that if there is one complaint, whatever that may be, they will be kicked out of the cinema.

“It’s something being implemented across a lot of cinemas, I have colleagues in Cheltenham who I know have had problems as well.”

Another cinema manager added: “The issue with the trend is children running around and treating the film as an opera, shouting and clapping.

“We had one small disturbance but we asked the kids to be quiet and they were so, fortunately, it’s not been an issue for us.”

One sign, reportedly from an Odeon cinema, was posted online saying those dressed in suits would be refused entry to the movie.

It read: “Due to recent disturbances following the #Gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Other customers also took to social media to complain that the latest viral phenomenon - dubbed the new Binley Mega Chippy - had ruined their enjoyment of the film.

Minions: The Rise of Gru has already become a hit in the US and Australia, topping the box office and making $128m in its opening weekend.