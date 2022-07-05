Minions TikTok trend explained: Behind the viral Gentleminions sensation that’s causing cinema bans

Raucous crowds have resulted in some cinemas banning groups of suited teenagers from screenings

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 05 July 2022 10:18
Comments
Minions- The Rise Of Gru official trailer

A bizarre internet trend has sprung up surrounding the release of the children’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The film, a sequel to 2015’s Despicable Me spin-off Minions, was released in cinemas last week.

As part of a trend that sees teenage fans refer to themselves as “Gentleminions”, there have been spates of unexpectedly old children arriving at screenings in groups, dressed in formal suits.

The raucus crowds have resulted in instances of cinemas banning groups of suited teenagers from screenings of the film.

Confused? That’s probably fair enough – here’s a bit of background about the strange Minions trend.

Recommended

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of Minions: The Rise of Gru here.

How did it start?

The trend began on the social media site TikTok, with the hashtag #gentleminion becoming popularised by teenagers.

Participants of the trend come together in ironic celebration of the film, which is targeted primarily at young children.

Many of the behaviours adapted by participants – including the wearing of a formal suit, and clasping one’s hands together – are taken directly from Gru, the supervillain at the centre of the film.

They then share videos of themselves attending The Rise of Gru en masse.

Why is it controversial?

Some cinema-goers have criticised the “Gentleminions” for disruptive behaviour during screenings, with many noting that those with young children wishing to enjoy the film unironically have been disurbed by the loud cheering of the TikTok crowds.

Other reports of vandalism and poor cinema ettiquette have resulted in blanket bans in some cinemas.

Recommended

However, not everyone has rushed to condemn the Gentleminions.

Universal, who distributed the film, wrote in a tweet: “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in