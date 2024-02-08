Moana 2 gets surprise 2024 release date

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Disney has announced that Moana 2, the sequel to 2016’s Moana, will arrive in cinemas on 27 November.

The original animated film was set in Polynesia and starred Auliʻi Cravalho as the voice of Moana and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui.

Originally planned as a television series, the sequel will see Moana journeying on a dangerous mission to the far seas of Oceania after getting a call from her ancestors. Disney has called the film “an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui.

Moana 2 will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and will feature music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Mark Mancina, and Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i.

The original film made over $680m at the global box office and has been streamed for over 1 billion hours on Disney+.

Maui and Moana in 2016’s ‘Moana’ (Disney)

Dwayne Johnson is also at work on a live-action Moana for Disney.

Last year, Moana fans applauded Auli’i Cravalho for her “respectful” decision to sit out of the film’s remake.

“When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role,” she shared in an Instagram video.

“I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Cravalho will, however, still have a hand in the remake serving as an executive producer.

“I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength,” she added.

“I’m truly honoured to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honour our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to the beautiful Pacific representation to come.”

Moana told the story of an adventurous teen who sets sail on a dangerous mission to save her people. Along her journey, she meets Maui (voiced by Johnson), a powerful demigod who guides her on her quest.

While the 22-year-old actor is Native Hawaiian, she is also of Chinese, Irish, Portuguese and Puerto Rican descent and is more light-skinned than the movie’s depiction of Moana, who appears to be darker-skinned and of solely Polynesian heritage.

Several fans responded to Cravalho’s post with initial disappointment that they wouldn’t get to hear her sing again, yet they praised her for the “understandable” resolution.