Dwayne Johnson reveals live-action Moana is in the works

A live-action remake of Moana, starring Dwayne Johnson, is in the works.
The announcement was made during the Disney 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast on Monday, 3 April.
In a pre-recorded segment, "The Rock" revealed that a remake is coming accompanied by his two youngest daughters, Tia and Jasmine, on a beach in O‘ahu.
Johnson starred in the 2016 popular animated musical as the voice of the demigod Maui, who joins the titular Moana (Auli’I Cravalho), on a journey to save the world.
02:09