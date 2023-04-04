Dwayne Johnson reveals live-action Moana is in the works

A live-action remake of Moana, starring Dwayne Johnson, is in the works.

The announcement was made during the Disney 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast on Monday, 3 April.

In a pre-recorded segment, "The Rock" revealed that a remake is coming accompanied by his two youngest daughters, Tia and Jasmine, on a beach in O‘ahu.

Johnson starred in the 2016 popular animated musical as the voice of the demigod Maui, who joins the titular Moana (Auli’I Cravalho), on a journey to save the world.

