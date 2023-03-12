Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Kate Winslet to Viola Davis

Between Harrison Ford, Channing Tatum and Viola Davis, even the biggest actors have their fair share of regrets

Jacob Stolworthy,Jack Shepherd
Sunday 12 March 2023 15:14
Comments
Blade Runner - trailer

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.

For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).

Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).

Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles, yet look back with disdain (Christopher Plummer, Idris Elba).

Below, The Independent looks at 34 actors who regret some of their biggest roles, from Viola Davis in The Help to Colin Farrell in Miami Vice.

Click through below to see who made the list

Recommended

34 actors who regret big roles

Show all 34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in