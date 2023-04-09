Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It cannot be denied that the British love a good euphemism. And we especially like to beat around the bush, so to speak, when it comes to our film titles.

But when movie names are translated for international audiences, the foreign titles are often much more to the point.

This can lead to hilarious – and very honest – film titles.

Whether it’s The Full Monty becoming Six Naked Pigs or Fargo turning into a Mysterious Murder in Snowy Cream, we’ve compiled a list of the funniest movie title translations.

Click through the gallery below to see them all…

17 of the funniest movie title translations Show all 17 1 / 17 17 of the funniest movie title translations 17 of the funniest movie title translations The Full Monty Chinese title: Six Naked Pigs 17 of the funniest movie title translations Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Italian title: If You Leave Me, I Delete You 17 of the funniest movie title translations Airplane! German title: The Unbelievable Trip in a Wacky Aeroplane 17 of the funniest movie title translations Knocked Up Chinese title: One Night Big Belly 17 of the funniest movie title translations Grease Argentinian title: Vaseline 17 of the funniest movie title translations The Sixth Sense Chinese title: He’s a Ghost! 17 of the funniest movie title translations Fargo Chinese title: Mysterious Murder in Snowy Cream 17 of the funniest movie title translations Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Malaysian title: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Behaved Very Nicely Around Me 17 of the funniest movie title translations Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Israeli title: It's Raining Falafel 17 of the funniest movie title translations Jaws French title: The Teeth from the Sea 17 of the funniest movie title translations Bad Santa Czech title: Santa is a Pervert 17 of the funniest movie title translations In Bruges Polish title: First Shoot, Then Go Sightseeing 17 of the funniest movie title translations No Strings Attached French title: Sex Friends 17 of the funniest movie title translations Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Danish title: The Boy Who Drowned in Chocolate Sauce 17 of the funniest movie title translations Die Hard German title: Die Slowly 17 of the funniest movie title translations Die Hard with a Vengeance German title: Die Slowly, Now More Than Ever 17 of the funniest movie title translations Dirty Dancing Quebecois title: Lascivious Dance

