Murder Mystery 2 viewers point out ‘hilarious’ issue with the title of new Netflix movie

No 1 film sees Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles from 2019’s ‘Murder Mystery’

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 05 April 2023 11:44
Comments
Murder Mystery 2 trailer

Viewers of Netflix’s latest No 1 film Murder Mystery 2 have claimed there is a “hilarious” error in the film’s title.

Released on the streaming service last week, Murder Mystery 2 stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a married couple who become embroiled in a madcap criminal plot.

The story follows on loosely from the events of 2019’s Murder Mystery, which saw Sandler and Aniston’s characters solve a mystery aboard a billionaire’s yacht.

In the sequel, they travel to a private island, and become suspects in a high-profile kidnapping case.

However, while the story does in fact feature a murder, viewers have pointed out that the mystery itself revolves around a kidnapping – making the title something of a misnomer.

“I find it hilarious that Murder Mystery 2’s plot revolves around a kidnapping rather than a murder,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Like it’s legit in the title that it should be a murder mystery, but it isn’t.

“Not a criticism, but I just find it funny.”

Murder Mystery 2. You know when a movie has a title and it doesn’t fit the movie itself. Yeah that is this film,” another person argued. “It is a Kidnapping Mystery. And a definite down grade to the first film.”

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in ‘Murder Mystery 2'

(Scott Yamano/Netflix)

In a three-star review of Murder Mystery 2, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The ultimate joke of the Murder Mystery films is that Nick and Audrey are stereotypical American tourists. They’re loud, stupid, culturally insensitive, and deeply unrefined, and that proves to be a wearisome burden to the European snobs they’re frequently surrounded by.

“It’s an obvious bit, and rarely does it produce a genuinely funny line. Neither do the various twists and turns live up to the fact that the film’s screenplay is written by Zodiac’s James Vanderbilt – yes, David Fincher’s Zodiac. There’s a little more action in this instalment, but it hardly makes a difference.”

Murder Mystery 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.

