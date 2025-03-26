Naomi Campbell shocks fans after making surprise appearance in new trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naomi Campbell has shocked fans by making a surprise appearance in the trailer for Miley Cyrus’ new film project.

The model, 54, who has previously featured in the US series Empire and American Horror Story, stars alongside Cyrus in her forthcoming movie, Something Beautiful, released alongside her ninth album.

In the trailer for the “one of a kind pop opera”, Cyrus walks through the streets of Los Angeles and shares a kiss with a mystery character, meanwhile Campbell poses in low lighting.

Described as a “unique visual experience fuelled by fantasy” the Something Beautiful film will be released this June, following the release of the Something Beautiful album on May 30.

Cyrus asks at the end of the high drama promotional video: “If I break away any bodies between us, would you promise I’m enough? If I give you all my love?”

Fans were quick to celebrate Campbell’s appearance in the trailer on X/Twitter, claiming her cameo was “perfection all around”.

“Oh, nice. Two queens in one video is amazing,” one person wrote. Meanwhile, another user added: “Naomi in a Miley film? Gotta see this.”

“Queens working, let's gooooo,” a third fan celebrated as another user prophesied: “This [is] about to be a gigantic serve.”

Campbell shared the trailer to her Instagram story tagging Cyrus alongside a purple heart to show her excitement about the project.

Last month, the model launched an appeal against a five-year ban against her being a charity trustee after an investigation found evidence of financial misconduct in an organisation she founded.

A Charity Commission inquiry found there was “serious mismanagement” at Fashion For Relief, an organisation that held star-studded events to raise money for poverty relief.

Tens of thousands of pounds were spent on luxury hotel rooms, spa treatments, cigarettes and personal security for the supermodel.

open image in gallery Naomi Campbell will feature in Miley Cyrus’ forthcoming film ‘Something Beautiful’ ( EPA )

Two of her fellow trustees, Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Chou, were also banned, with unauthorised payments totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds being paid to Hellmich.

In her appeal, Campbell claimed she had been the victim of fraud and that a fake email address had been used to impersonate her.

The model said she wants to “ensure that those responsible are held accountable and justice is done”.

Campbell, who has previously admitted that she failed in her charity duties, said in a statement at the time: “Ever since the commission’s report, I have fought to uncover the facts.

open image in gallery Cyrus will release her ninth studio album in May and the accompanying film in June ( Getty )

“What has been unearthed so far is shocking. I want to shine a light on how easy it is to fake identities online and prevent anybody else going through what I have been through. I want to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and justice is done.”

She added: “Having begun legal action, I will have more to say in due course.

“This is just the beginning. As I have said before, I have never undertaken philanthropic work for personal gain, nor will I ever do so.”