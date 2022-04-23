Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service
There are many titles you didn’t know were on there
You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.
The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.
Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.
But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.
It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that will make searching through Netflix much easier for you.
These codes correlate with some pretty specific genres, ranging from “Romantic Foreign Movies” to “B-Horror Movies”, and they’ve been put in one place for you to scroll through.
To visit each genre’s webpage, all you need to do is input the four-digit code into your web browser after the following address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/
It is worth noting that this only works on the website, and won’t be available on phones, NOW TV boxes or the Amazon Firestick.
The kind people over at ogres-crypt have compiled the comprehensive list of genres, but you can also find a wide selection below – and the Christmas selection here.
- Asian Action Movies (77232)
- Classic Action & Adventure (46576)
- Action Comedies (43040)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Adventures (7442)
- Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)
- Westerns (7700)
- Spy Action & Adventure (10702)
- Crime Action & Adventure (9584)
- Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)
- Martial Arts Movies (8985)
- Military Action & Adventure (2125)
Children & Family Movies (783)
- Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)
- Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)
- Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)
- Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)
- Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)
- Education for Kids (10659)
- Disney (67673)
- Movies based on children’s books (10056)
- Family Features (51056)
- TV Cartoons (11177)
- Kids’ TV (27346)
- Kids Music (52843)
- Animal Tales (5507)
- Biographical Documentaries (3652)
- Crime Documentaries (9875)
- Foreign Documentaries (5161)
- Historical Documentaries (5349)
- Military Documentaries (4006)
- Sports Documentaries (180)
- Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)
- Political Documentaries (7018)
- Religious Documentaries (10005)
- Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)
- Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)
- Biographical Dramas (3179)
- Classic Dramas (29809)
- Courtroom Dramas (528582748)
- Crime Dramas (6889)
- Dramas based on Books (4961)
- Dramas based on real life (3653)
- Tearjerkers (6384)
- Foreign Dramas (2150)
- Sports Dramas (7243)
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)
- Independent Dramas (384)
- Teen Dramas (9299)
- Military Dramas (11)
- Period Pieces (12123)
- Political Dramas (6616)
- Romantic Dramas (1255)
- Showbiz Dramas (5012)
- Social Issue Dramas (3947)
- Art House Movies (29764)
- Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)
- Classic Foreign Movies (32473)
- Foreign Comedies (4426)
- Foreign Documentaries (5161)
- Foreign Dramas (2150)
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)
- Foreign Horror Movies (8654)
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)
- Foreign Thrillers (10306)
- Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)
- African Movies (3761)
- Australian Movies (5230)
- Belgian Movies (262)
- Korean Movies (5685)
- Latin American Movies (1613)
- Middle Eastern Movies (5875)
- New Zealand Movies (63782)
- Russian (11567)
- Scandinavian Movies (9292)
- Southeast Asian Movies (9196)
- Spanish Movies (58741)
- Greek Movies (61115)
- German Movies (58886)
- French Movies (58807)
- Eastern European Movies (5254)
- Dutch Movies (10606)
- Irish Movies (58750)
- Japanese Movies (10398)
- Italian Movies (8221)
- Indian Movies (10463)
- Chinese Movies (3960)
- British Movies (10757)
- B-Horror Movies (8195)
- Creature Features (6895)
- Cult Horror Movies (10944)
- Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)
- Foreign Horror Movies (8654)
- Horror Comedy (89585)
- Monster Movies (947)
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)
- Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)
- Teen Screams (52147)
- Vampire Horror Movies (75804)
- Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)
- Zombie Horror Movies (75405)
- Satanic Stories (6998)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Classic Thrillers (46588)
- Crime Thrillers (10499)
- Foreign Thrillers (10306)
- Independent Thrillers (3269)
- Gangster Movies (31851)
- Psychological Thrillers (5505)
- Political Thrillers (10504)
- Mysteries (9994)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
- Spy Thrillers (9147)
- Steamy Thrillers (972)
- Supernatural Thrillers (11140)
- British TV Shows (52117)
- Classic TV Shows (46553)
- Crime TV Shows (26146)
- Cult TV Shows (74652)
- Food & Travel TV (72436)
- Kids’ TV (27346)
- Korean TV Shows (67879)
- Miniseries (4814)
- Military TV Shows (25804)
- Science & Nature TV (52780)
- TV Action & Adventure (10673)
- TV Comedies (10375)
- TV Documentaries (10105)
- TV Dramas (11714)
- TV Horror (83059)
- TV Mysteries (4366)
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)
- Reality TV (9833)
- Teen TV Shows (60951)
