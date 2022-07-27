Jump to content
Netflix UK set to remove ‘worst horror film ever made’ with 0 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score

Unanimously disparaged film centres around a haunted polaroid camera

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 27 July 2022 16:43
Polaroid- trailer

A film dubbed the “worst horror film ever made” is set to be removed from Netflix UK’s streaming catalogue in a matter of days.

Polaroid, first released in 2019, tells the story of a cursed polaroid camera.

According to the official synopsis, the plot is as follows: “High school loner Bird Fitcher finds a vintage Polaroid camera that holds dark and mysterious secrets.

“She soon realizes that those who get their picture taken by it meet a tragic and untimely death.”

Among the film’s cast are Skins star Kathryn Prescott, who plays the lead, and Twin Peaks actor Grace Zabriskie.

Recommended

The film has a damning score of zero per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes – a rare feat for any film to achieve.

Polaroid will be removed from Netflix’s UK catalogue on 9 August 2022, giving viewers just a matter of days to catch up on this dubious horror gem.

While few would consider unanimously negative reviews a badge of honour, critical scorn like this can sometimes help a pulpy horror film rise to the rank of “ironic classic”.

If you’re in the mood for something rather more polished, here is The Independent’s list of the 25 best horror films streaming on Netflix.

