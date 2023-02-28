Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many titles disappear from Netflix without warning every day.

This explains why you might have noticed some films and TV shows have been removed while flicking through your watchlist.

In an attempt to avoid a surprise, here is a compilation of everything being removed in March, including several titles labelled as a Netflix Original.

The removals also includes Arrested Development, which has thrown the future availability of its final season into question. Find the full list below.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

UK

Movies

1 March

The Associate

Balto

Barb Wire

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Big Break

The Blues Brothers

The Boy Next Door

Bridget Jones’s Baby

‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ is leaving Netflix (Bridget Jones's Baby/Working Title/Studio Canal)

The Brothers Grimm

Clear and Present Danger

Confusion Na Wa

Connected

Cop Car

The Debt

Disconnect

Doomsday

Escape from Alcatraz

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

47 Ronin

Gold Statue

Halloween H20

Hell on the Border

Hot Rod

‘Hot Rod’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

In the Shadow of Iris – Netflix Original

Joe Kidd

Johnny English Reborn

Judwaa 2

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

Krampus

Love Beats Rhymes

Meet Joe Black

Mercury Rising

Midway

Morning Glory

Napoleon Dynamite

Napoleon Dynamite’ is leaving Netflix’ (Netflix)

Paul

Public Enemies

Save the Last Dance

Schubert In Love

Seventh Son

Shot Caller

Shubh Aarambh

Smokey and the Bandit

Snow White & the Huntsman

Soldier

Something New

The Sting

Swades: We, the People

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Uncle Buck

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?

‘The Sting’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

2 March

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

The Great Raid

3 March

Wrong Turn (2021)

4 March

August: Osage County

5 March

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Alving and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel

The Casketeers – Netflix Original

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

7 March

Bullet Head

8 March

Whiplash

‘Whiplash’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

9 March

Kajillionaire

10 March

She Dies Tomorrow

Son of Adam

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania

Surge

10 March

All My Life

17 Again

12 March

Miracle in Cell No 7

13 March

Justine

Thoroughbreds

‘Thoroughbreds’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

15 March

Addicted

The Art of Loving

Defiance

One for the Money

The Switch

Untouchable

16 March

The Giant

20 March

The Blue Elephant 2

Django Unchained

The Farewell

Masameer – The Movie

21 March

Moneyball

‘Django Unchained’ is leaving Netflix (TWC)

23 March

Ballerina (Leap!)

24 March

Three Thieves

TV

1 March

Blue Exorcist

2 March

The Bold Type

Celebrity Ex on the Beach

Geordie Shore

The Promised Neverland

Sammy & Co

Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online

‘The Body Type’ is leaving Netflix (Freeform)

7 March

Borderliner – Netflix Original

9 March

Bad Guys: Vile City – Netflix Original

10 March

Mosley: It’s Complicated

16 March

Arrested Development season one, two and three

Arrested Development season four and five– Netflix Original

A Korean Odyssey – Netflix Original Removal

Live (2016) – Netflix Original

21 March

Timeless

Documentary

1 March

ZZ TOP: That Little OL’ Band from Texas

21 March

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend – Netflix Original

‘Arrested Development’ is being removed from Netflix

Comedy

15 March

Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos

Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters

Kids

1 March

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Table

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals

2 March

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

16 March

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered

LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload

Anime

16 March

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

Bakugan: Geogan Rising

‘Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters’ is being removed from Netflix (Getty)

US

1 March

Air Force One

Apocalypse Now Redux

Cake

Cheer Squad

Coach Carter

Confusion Na Wa

Connected

Frank & Lola

Gold Statue

In The Shadow of Iris – Netflix Original

Judwaa 2

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

Love Beats Rhymes

Margin Call

Ordinary World

Pineapple Express

‘Pineapple Express’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

Schubert In Love

Scream 4

Shubh Aarambh

Shutter Island

Soldier

Sorry to Bother You

Speed Kills

The Conjuring

The Gift (2015)

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Tucker: The Man and His Dream

21 Bridges

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?

Walking Tall

War

Wedding Crashers

‘Scream 4’ is being removed from Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

5 March

Beirut

7 March

Bullet Head

9 March

Angels & Demons (2009)

10 March

Son of Adam

12 March

Justine

Miracle in Cell No 7

15 March

The Art of Loving

Arrested Development season one, two and three

Arrested Development season four and five – Netflix Origina l

A Korean Odyssey – Netflix Original

The Last Blockbuster

‘The Last Blockbuster’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

16 March

Search Party (2014)

The Young Messiah

17 March

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

18 March

All I Wish (A Little Something for Your Birthday)

Lu Over the Wall

XV: Beyond the Tryline

TV

1 March

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir – Netflix Original

Sammy & Co

5 March

The Casketeers – Netflix Original

6 March

Borderliner – Netflix Original

7 March

Hap and Leonard

‘Hap and Leonard’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

9 March

Bad Guys: Vile City – Netflix Original

16 March

Live (2016) – Netflix Original Removal

18 March

Outback Truckers

19 March

Instant Hotel – Netflix Original

25 March

Shtisel

26 March

Big Time Rush

Documentary

1 March

ZZ TOP: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

21 March

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend – Netflix Original

Comedy

15 March

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos

Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters

Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special

Kids

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Anime

16 March

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

Bakugan: Geogan Rising