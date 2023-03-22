Netflix in March: TV shows and movies leaving streaming service this week
Watch them before they're taken down
Many titles disappear from Netflix without warning every day.
This explains why you might have noticed some films and TV shows have been removed while flicking through your watchlist.
In an attempt to avoid a surprise, here is a compilation of everything being removed in March, including several titles labelled as a Netflix Original.
The removals also includes Arrested Development, which has thrown the future availability of its final season into question. Find the full list below.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
UK
Movies
1 March
The Associate
Balto
Barb Wire
Beethoven
Beethoven’s Big Break
The Blues Brothers
The Boy Next Door
Bridget Jones’s Baby
The Brothers Grimm
Clear and Present Danger
Confusion Na Wa
Connected
Cop Car
The Debt
Disconnect
Doomsday
Escape from Alcatraz
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
47 Ronin
Gold Statue
Halloween H20
Hell on the Border
Hot Rod
In the Shadow of Iris – Netflix Original
Joe Kidd
Johnny English Reborn
Judwaa 2
Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
Krampus
Love Beats Rhymes
Meet Joe Black
Mercury Rising
Midway
Morning Glory
Napoleon Dynamite
Paul
Public Enemies
Save the Last Dance
Schubert In Love
Seventh Son
Shot Caller
Shubh Aarambh
Smokey and the Bandit
Snow White & the Huntsman
Soldier
Something New
The Sting
Swades: We, the People
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Tu Hai Mera Sunday
Uncle Buck
Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?
2 March
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
The Great Raid
3 March
Wrong Turn (2021)
4 March
August: Osage County
5 March
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Alving and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel
The Casketeers – Netflix Original
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
7 March
Bullet Head
8 March
Whiplash
9 March
Kajillionaire
10 March
She Dies Tomorrow
Son of Adam
Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania
Surge
10 March
All My Life
17 Again
12 March
Miracle in Cell No 7
13 March
Justine
Thoroughbreds
15 March
Addicted
The Art of Loving
Defiance
One for the Money
The Switch
Untouchable
16 March
The Giant
20 March
The Blue Elephant 2
Django Unchained
The Farewell
Masameer – The Movie
21 March
Moneyball
23 March
Ballerina (Leap!)
24 March
Three Thieves
TV
1 March
Blue Exorcist
2 March
The Bold Type
Celebrity Ex on the Beach
Geordie Shore
The Promised Neverland
Sammy & Co
Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online
7 March
Borderliner – Netflix Original
9 March
Bad Guys: Vile City – Netflix Original
10 March
Mosley: It’s Complicated
16 March
Arrested Development season one, two and three
Arrested Development season four and five– Netflix Original
A Korean Odyssey – Netflix Original Removal
Live (2016) – Netflix Original
21 March
Timeless
Documentary
1 March
ZZ TOP: That Little OL’ Band from Texas
21 March
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend – Netflix Original
Comedy
15 March
Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos
Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters
Kids
1 March
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Table
Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals
2 March
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
16 March
Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered
LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy
LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
Anime
16 March
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
Bakugan: Geogan Rising
US
1 March
Air Force One
Apocalypse Now Redux
Cake
Cheer Squad
Coach Carter
Confusion Na Wa
Connected
Frank & Lola
Gold Statue
In The Shadow of Iris – Netflix Original
Judwaa 2
Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
Love Beats Rhymes
Margin Call
Ordinary World
Pineapple Express
Schubert In Love
Scream 4
Shubh Aarambh
Shutter Island
Soldier
Sorry to Bother You
Speed Kills
The Conjuring
The Gift (2015)
Tu Hai Mera Sunday
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
21 Bridges
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?
Walking Tall
War
Wedding Crashers
5 March
Beirut
7 March
Bullet Head
9 March
Angels & Demons (2009)
10 March
Son of Adam
12 March
Justine
Miracle in Cell No 7
15 March
The Art of Loving
Arrested Development season one, two and three
Arrested Development season four and five – Netflix Original
A Korean Odyssey – Netflix Original
The Last Blockbuster
16 March
Search Party (2014)
The Young Messiah
17 March
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
18 March
All I Wish (A Little Something for Your Birthday)
Lu Over the Wall
XV: Beyond the Tryline
TV
1 March
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir – Netflix Original
Sammy & Co
5 March
The Casketeers – Netflix Original
6 March
Borderliner – Netflix Original
7 March
Hap and Leonard
9 March
Bad Guys: Vile City – Netflix Original
16 March
Live (2016) – Netflix Original Removal
18 March
Outback Truckers
19 March
Instant Hotel – Netflix Original
25 March
Shtisel
26 March
Big Time Rush
Documentary
1 March
ZZ TOP: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
21 March
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend – Netflix Original
Comedy
15 March
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos
Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters
Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special
Kids
Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy
LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Anime
16 March
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
Bakugan: Geogan Rising
