Netflix has announced a slew of releases for 2023, including a new David Fincher crime film.

On Wednesday (18 January), the streaming service released a treailer teasing its forthcoming projects set to be released over the coming 12 months.

The announcement confirmed that the platform would be unveiling Fincher’s The Killer on 10 November, three years after the director’s previous film, Mank.

Fincher’s next film, based on Alexis Nolent’s French graphic novel series of the same name, stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

Other films set to be released this year include sequels to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery (31 March) and Chris Hemsworth action film Extraction (16 June).

Damsel, a new fantasy film starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, will arrive on 13 October, with pharmaceutical scam drama Pain Killers, starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, following in 27 October.

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron will head up romantic comedy The Family Affair on 17 November.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s big Christmas releases will include Leave the World Behind, a psychological thriller from Mr Robot and Homecoming creator Sam Esmail starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, and a “epic space opera” from Zack Snyder called Rebel Moon.