Finn Wolfhard has responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s brutal claim about his kissing techique.

The 20-year-old actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, was reminded of his co-star’s lie detector test answer, in which she was asked about old comments she once made about their romantic scenes.

Brown previously said of Wolfhard: “His kissing sucks.” And when Vanity Fair asked her: “Is Finn just a lousy kisser?” she replied, without missing a beat: “He is.”

The lie detector test deemed her answer to be true.

She was then asked “So he hasn’t gotten better?” to which Brown stated: “Not with me, no.” Again, the lie detector stated she was telling the truth.

When it was pointed out that Wolfhard would find out what she said, Brown, 18, did not seem to mind, stating: “That’s OK.”

Sure enough, in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show set to be broadcast on Thursday (19 January), Wolfhard was asked about Brown’s comments.

He said he was “fine with it”, adding: “My first on-screen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to approach that in any way.”

“There was no just like, ‘You’re gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take, you’re gonna kiss her,’” he explained.

Wolfhard said his confusion led to him “almost headbutting her”.

Finn Wolfhard says he’s ‘fine’ with Millie Bobby Brown thinking he’s a ‘lousy kisser’ (Twitter)

“The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her. But I was 12, so, you know, I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.”

Wolfhard will next be seen alongside Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World, which depicts a volatile relationship between mother and son.

The film is released in the US on Friday (20 January), with a UK release date yet to be announced.