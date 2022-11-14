Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown surprised fans with a candid claim about herStranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard.

The Enola Holmes 2 actor, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series, took a lie detector test as part of an interview, and was asked about previous comments she made about her kissing scenes with Wolfhard.

Brown previously said of her co-star, who plays Mike Wheeler: “His kissing sucks.”

Addressing Brown’s comment, Vanity Fairasked her: “Is Finn just a lousy kisser?” – and she didn’t hold back.

“He is,” she said, without missing a beat, and the lie detector test deemed her answer to be true.

The outlet then asked her: “So he hasn’t gotten better?” to which Brown stated: “Not wit me, no”.

Again, the lie detector stated she was telling the truth.

When it was pointed out that Wolfhard would find out what she said, the 18-year-old did not seem to mind. “That’s OK,” she said.

“That’s cold!” one fan wrote, with another writing: ”Love the honesty.”

“She’s so real,” an additional fan wrote, with many praising her for “speaking her truth”.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) kiss in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

Wolfhard himself previously addressed his kissing skills during an interview alongside Brown while promoting Stranger Things, in which he made fun of his kissing style.

Brown recently threw her name in the ring to play Britney Spears in a biopic about the actor’s life. However, the singer expressed her dissatisfaction with the news.

The actor also recently revealed that her Enola Holmes 2 co-star Henry Cavill, 39, has imposed “very strict” boundaries on their friendship.