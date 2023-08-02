Jump to content

Leaving Netflix in August 2023: All the movies being removed this month

Catch them before they disappear

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 02 August 2023 08:50
Comments
Skyfall - Trailer 2

Netflix is getting rid of a large selection of movies and TV shows in August.

The next few weeks will bring a load of new titles for subscribers to stream, but there are several titles that will suddenly disappear from your watchlist throughout the month.

To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed, which, due to licencing agreements, includes two acclaimed Original titles.

We’ve specifically marked the territory next to the title – where there isn’t one, it will be leaving both.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from

1 August

Movies

Alfie (2004) – UK

Anakonda – Silent Killer – UK

Angel Eyes – UK

Annie (2014) – UK

Bad Grandpa .5 – UK

Bama and the Lost Gorillas – UK

Being Napoleon

The Best Man Holiday – US

Big Bang in Tunguska – UK

Born on the Fourth of July – US

Tom Cruise in ‘Born on the Fourth of July’

(Netflix)

Buddy Games – UK

Cloverfield – UK

Come Play – UK

Conan the Destroyer – US

The Croods – US

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – US

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US

Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat – US

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US

Elysium – UK

Enough – US

Entangled (2014)

Eye in the Sky – UK

Five Feet Apart – US

Flight – US

Denzel Washington in ‘Flight’

(Paramount Pictures)

Four Good Days – UK

GI Joe: Retaliation – US

Girl, Interrupted – UK

Glory – UK

The Good Shepherd – UK

Gosford Park – UK

Hardcore Henry – US

The Hitman’s Apprentice – UK

Hotel Transylvania – US

Hurricane – UK

I, Frankenstein – US

I Love You, Man – UK

Jason Segel and Paul Rudd in ‘I Love You, Man’

(Paramount Pictures)

The In-Laws (2011) – UK

The Interview (2014) – UK

It Could Happen to You – UK

I, Tonya – UK

Ivan the Terrible (2014) – UK

Jigsaw – UK

Julie & Julia – US

Jungleland – UK

Killing Hasselhoff – US

The Land Before Time – US

The Last Stand – US

The Lost Café – US

Mom’s Gotta Go – UK

Nanny McPhee Returns – US

Nazis in the CIA – UK

Needle in a Timestack – UK

No Strings Attached – US

‘No Strings Attached’, starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher

(Paramount Pictures)

Once – UK

Opening Night (2011)

The Ottoman Lieutenant – US

Over the Hedge – US

Patong Girl – UK

The Pursuit of Happyness – US

Romance Doll – US

Skyfall – US

Shark Tale – US

Smokey and the Bandit – US

Smokey and the Bandit II – US

Sniper: Ghost Shooter – US

Snitch – UK

Spanglish – US

Spell – UK

Stepmom – US

Traffic – US

Benicio del Toro in ‘Traffic’

(Netflix)

Two Degrees of Murder – US

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys – US

Underworld – US

We’re the Millers – US

Wild Oats – UK

Woman in Gold – US

Zookeeper – US

3 August

No One Will Ever Know

4 August

Chennai Express

Everything for My Mother – UK

Honey Girls – US

Ije: The Journey – US

Inspection – UK

The Iron Bridge – UK

Jutro idziemy do kina – U

Zenek – UK

5 August

A Dog’s Purpose – UK

The Little Prince (Netflix Original) – UK

Tango Feroz  – US

‘The Little Prince’ is leaving Netflix

(Netflix)

6 August

The Iron Lady – UK

Quam’s Money

Slay

Waiting for the Hearse – US

The Wedding Date

8 August

Vendetta – UK

11 August

Brother Jekwu

The Lost Husband – US

12 August

Dope (2015) – US

13 August

Dunkirk – US

16 August

Awara Paagal Deewana – US

Bombay – US

Seventh Son – US

17 August

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero – US

Les Misérables (2012) – US

18 August

Undefeated – US

Hugh Jackman in ‘Les Misérables’

(Universal Pictures)

19 August

The Power of the Dog

20 August

Bleach (Netflix Original) – US

The Breakup Playlist – US

Little Singham – Black Shadow – US

My Ex & Whys – US

21 August

A Second Chance – US

Beauty and the Bestie – US

Bride for Rent – US

Can’t Help Falling in Love – US

Four Sisters and a Wedding – US

It Takes a Man and a Woman – US

The Mistress – US

She’s Dating the Gangster– US

23 August

Septembers of Shiraz – US

26 August

Jobs – US

The Water Man – US

Ashton Kutcher in ‘Jobs’

(Netflix)

TV

1 August

Bountiful Blessings

Dream Route – UK

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – US

Moesha – US

The Next Step – UK

Search WWW – US

Sleepless Society: Nyctophobia

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (Netflix Original) – US

8 August

Pretty Man

11 August

The Crowned Clown – US

14 August

Knightfall

16 August

The Game season one to three – US

24 August

The Creative Indians

25 August

Take My Brother Away (Netflix Original) – US

‘Surviving Escobar’ is leaving Netflix

(Netflix)

Documentary

1 August

Battlefield Behemoth: A History of the Tank – The World Wars – UK

Cheetah Mom – UK

Crocodiles – The Private Life of Primeval Reptiles – UK

Cuba’s Long Shadow of Remembrance – UK

Dark Side of Light – UK

Deep in the Rainforest – UK

Destination White House – Battles for the Presidency – UK

Encounter in Space – UK

Expedition Wallaces – The Cradle of Marine Life – UK

The Greater Caucasus – UK

The Hidden Trail: Tracking Canada’s Coastal Wolves – UK

Immortal Pompeii – UK

Journey to the Amazon: The Forgotten Warriors of Carthage – UK

The Lesser Caucasus – Between Mount Ararat and the Caspian Sea – UK

Lions – Mothers’ Fight for Survival – UK

Mozambique’s Minesweeper Rats – UK

The Mysterious Mummified Dogs of Ancient Egypt – UK

Rainforest Pixies: The Mysterious Rhynchocyon Shrew of Arabuko – UK

The Secret Lives of Guinea Pigs – UK

The Silicon Valley Revolution: How a Few Nerds Changed the World – UK

Stalin’s Daughter – UK

Trekking the Great Wall – US

Wild Germany – UK

Wild Iran – UK

Wild Italy – UK

Wild Planet – Lisbon in Jeopardy – UK

Wild Switzerland – UK

The Women Saving Our Seas – UK

World War A: Aliens Invade Earth – UK

Documentary ‘Cheetah Moms’ is leaving Netflix

(Netflix)

4 August

Jarocin – UK

Jerzy Popieluszko: Messenger of the Truth – UK

Jurek – UK

Of Animals and Men – UK

5 August

Nasha Natasha – US

10 August

The Birth Reborn – UK

7 August

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story

Comedy

12 August

Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale – US

Jim Gaffigan: King Baby – US

Jim Gaffigan: Mr Universe – US

Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed – US

14 August

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional – US

Kids

10 August

Kongsuni and Friends – UK

16 August

Winx Club season six and seven – US

Multiple Jim Gaffigan comedy specials are leaving Netflix

(YouTube)

Anime

1 August

Hunter X Hunter – US

Yu-Gi-Oh – UK

17 August

Bakugan: Evolutions – US

20 August

Little Singham – US

Santiago of the Seas – US

