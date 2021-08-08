Netflix will be removing a selection of titles from its library this week.

While the streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining, we have you covered.

Below is a full list of everything that’s being removed from Netflix UK this week in August 2021. (Find everything that’s being added this month here).

8 August

Office Uprising

Surrounded

9 August

Status Update

10 August

Beyond the Clouds

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

11 August

Bloodline

12 August

Abduction

Hostiles

‘Hostiles’ is leaving Netflix (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures)

13 August

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The Peanuts Movie

14 August

The Invention of Lying

Land of the Lost

15 August

Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

Jackass: The Movie

TV

9 August

Unforgotten

12 August

Uncle

14 August

Orphan Black

Persona

‘Orphan Black’ is leaving Netflix (BBC America)

15 August

Love and Marriage

Ultimate Force

Wheel of Fortune