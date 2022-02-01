Each month, Netflix takes down a selection of movies without alerting their users.

This is because of licencing rights. As a consequence, films and television series hidden in the streaming service’s library are removed almost every day

You’d be forgiven for not realising due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select it.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV that are being removed in February 2022. Act quick, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.

Movies

1 February

14 Minutes From Earth

28 Days

The Addams Family (1991)

Barnyard

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

Chocolat

Dilwale

Sandra Bullock film ‘28 Days’ is leaving Netflix this month (Netflix)

The Family Fang

The Fear of 13

The Firm (1993)

Gardeners of Eden

Glory

Happy New Year

Haraamkhor

Heroes Wanted

Hostel: Part 3

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

In the Line of Fire

In This Corner of the World

Just Like Heaven

Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo in ‘Just Like Heaven’ (Netflix)

The Legend of Zorro

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Take On Me

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version

Magic Mike

Manusangda

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Mean Girls

Misfit 2

Mom’s Night Out

Hit comedy ‘Mean Girls’ is leaving Netflix in February 2022 (Netflix)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Will of Fire

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison

Naruto Shippuden the Movie

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

Next

The Pact

Prom Night (2008)

The Reconquest

The Reef

Sabrina (1995)

Seed of Chucky

Seven Pounds

Snakes on a Plane

Together For Eternity

Truckbhar Swapna

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zapped

‘Magic Mike’ is leaving Netflix in February (Netflix)

2 February

The Mule

4 February

Faith, Hope & Love

5 February

Uppity: The Willy T Ribbs Story

6 February

Hidden Worlds

The Last of the Schmucks

The Mustang

Tayee

Clint Eastwood film ‘The Mule’ is leaving Netflix in February (Warner Bros/Claire Folger)

7 February

RoboCop (2014)

The Third Charm

9 February

Blinded by the Light

10 February

Hitler – A Career

Lying and Stealing

Running with the Devil

The World We Make

Bruce Springsteen’s music is the inspiration for ‘Blinded by the Light’ (Sundance Institute/Nick Wall)

11 February

By the Sea

12 February

Don’t Let Go

French Toast

Incoming

13 February

Pretville

14 February

King Cobra

Liefling

The Bourne franchise is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

15 February

A Heavy Heart

Alph and Omega 2: A Howl-iday adventure

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs

Astro Boy

Behind the Curve

Candyflip

Chameli

Fatso

Felipe Esparza: They’re Not Going to Laugh at You

The Fury of a Patient Man

Little Man

The Memory of Water

Mother’s Day

Open Water

Pyaar Ke Side Effects

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage

Sabotage (2014)

Sur: The Melody of Life

Ugly Aur Pagli

Classic ‘American Graffiti’ is being taken down from Netflix (NBC Universal/YouTube)

16 February

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue

American Graffiti

Anna Karenina

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Break-Up

Bride of Chucky

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Joe Wright's lavish adaptation of 'Anna Karenina' is leaving Netflix in February (Netflix)

The Debt

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kirlian Frequency

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Mamma Mia!

Mercury Rising

Mickybo and Me

Mr Peabody & Sherman

Paul

Peter Pan (2003)

The Secret Life of Pets

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot

‘Mamma Mia!’ is leaving Netflix this month

17 February

Rocky Handsome

Tiempos de guerra

18 February

Love for Ten: Generations of Youth

19 February

Secuestro

20 February

After The Wedding

Untamed Romania

Villains

21 February

Misfit

22 February

Shonar Pahar

23 February

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Women of Mafia 2

‘Mr Peabody & Sherman’ is leaving Netflix in February (Netflix)

24 February

Tanu Weds Manu

26 February

Kopitiam

Show Me the Money

TV

1 February

Come and Hug Me

Deadman Wonderland

Extraordinary You

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works

High School DxD

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic

My Secret, Terrius

No Game No Life

Noragami

Passion, Panache, Pep

Secret of the Nile

Shopkins

Tempted

2 February

Extreme Caremakers

Meet the Parents

Jeremy Bamber in ITV drama ‘White House Farm’, which is leaving Netflix (ITV)

14 February

White House Farm

16 February

Three Girls