Netflix is removing all of these movies and TV shows throughout February
Catch them before they vanish from your watchlist
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Netflix is about to remove a large number of movies and TV shows from its service.
Each month, the streamer not only adds a wide selection of titles, but removes a loads to the expiration of licencing deals. It also culls titles that had been added under the “Netflix Original” banner.
February 2025 is no different, with a string of high-profile releases being removed – many on the first day of the month,
The full list, which was compiled with the help of What’s on Netflix, can be found below.
Movies
1 February
All Eyez on Me – US
Are We Done Yet? – UK
Brian Banks – UK
Click & Collect – UK
Countdown – US
Despicable Me – US
Despicable Me 2 – US
Dune (2021) – US
The Foreigner – US
Grace: The Possession – UK
Happy Gilmore – UK
Holmes & Watson – UK
Hot Fuzz – UK
How Do You Know – US
The Interview (2014) – UK
The Intruders – UK
Ladies in Black – UK
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones – US
The Next Karate Kid – US
Not Another Teen Movie – US
November Criminals – UK
Poms – UK
Project X – US
Shaun of the Dead – UK
Snatch – UK
Snowpiercer – US
Stealth – US
Straight Outta Compton – UK
Storks – US
Take Me Home Tonight – UK
Takers – UK
Time – UK/US
21 Jump Street – US
22 Jump Street – US
Unauthorized Living (Netflix Original) – UK
The Wave – US
Welcome to the Punch – UK
We’re the Millers – US
White Chicks – US
White House Down – US
Yesterday – UK
Zero Dark Thirty – US
2 February
Cocaine Cowboys 2 – US
On Body and Soul (Netflix Original) – US
Plus One – US
Run All Night – US
7 February
The Love Punch – UK
Mr Right – UK
8 February
The Coldest Game (Netflix Original)
9 February
Vengeance – UK
10 February
Green Book – UK
Love for Sale 2 – UK
The Valhalla Murders – UK
11 February
A Bad Moms Christmas – UK
12 February
The Fast and the Furious – US
2 Fast 2 Furious – US
The Fast and the furious: Tokyo Drift – US
Fast & Furious – US
Fast Five – US
Fast & Furious 6 – US
The Pope’s Exorcist – US
Without a Paddle – UK
15 February
Brotherly Love – UK
The Catcher Was a Spy – UK
Cold Mountain – US
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – US
Deuces – UK
Last Breath – UK
Mission: Impossible – US
Mission: Impossible 2 – US
Mission: Impossible 3 – US
One Piece: Episode of Alabasta – UK
One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura – UK
The Other Woman – US
The Trap – UK
White Boy – US
16 February
Blackhat – US
Don’t Think Twice – UK
47 Meters Down: Uncaged – US
The Green Mile – UK
Halloween Ends – UK
Johnny English – UK
Johnny English Reborn – UK
Johnny English Strikes Again – UK
Lucy – UK
Pearl – US
Night School – UK
Paul – UK
Sense and Sensibility – UK
Split – UK
Turbo – UK
Wild Child – UK
17 February
Hum Aapke Hain Koun – UK
Hum Saath-Saath Hain – UK
21 February
Book Club – UK
Sommore: Queen Chandelier (Netflix Original) – UK
Southpaw – UK
22 February
All Good Things – UK
25 February
U Turn – UK
26 February
Big George Foreman – US
TV
1 February
Baby Shark’s Big Show! season one – UK
Black Money Love season one – UK/US
Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse season one – UK
The Fairly Odd Parents season one – UK
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic season one to four – UK/US
Prison Playbook season one – US
8 February
Deadwater Fell series one – UK
Kill Thy Neighbour season one – UK
10 February
Black Lightning season one to four (Netflix Original) – UK
Cyborg 009: Call of Justice season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Until Life Do Us Part season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US
14 February
Handsome Siblings season one (Netflix Original)
15 February
Death Comes to Pemberley – US
Handsome Siblings – UK/US
16 February
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – US
Mr Queen – US
26 February
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season one and two – US
28 February
Unstoppable season one (Netflix Original)
Comedy
6 February
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain for American Humour – UK
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments