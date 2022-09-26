Netflix users confused by news original series Hemlock Grove will be removed for good
It turns out not every Original Series is safe
Netflix users are calling out the streaming service for removing an original series for good.
Every month, licenced films and TV shows are taken down due to rights surrounding how long they are allowed to be on the service for.
It’s been widely believed that the original series developed by Netflix are safe, and will always be available to view. However, this is clearly not the case, and one such casualty will be Hemlock Grove.
The horror series, created by Brian McGreevy was first released in April 2013, and ran for three seasons. Its cast included Famke Janssen and Bill Skarsgård.
It turns out that Hemlock Grove is a co-production, with rights being owned by Gaumont International Television. It is not the first show to be released under the Netflix Original label that has been removed – nor will it be the last.
For example, Netflix’s Marvel shows, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones, were taken down before being added to Disney Plus.
“Damn I thought this was gonna say renewed I got pumped,” one person said after spotting the news online.
Another added: “This is alarming for the other original series on the platformm,” with one user writing: “The honeymoon period for streaming is well and truly dead. hbomax has triggered an ugly trend.”
Those hoping to watch the series has less than a month to do so – Hemock Grove will be removed from Netflix globally on 23 October.
It’s currently unknown if the show will be available to stream anywhere else, but it is currently available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray.
The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.
