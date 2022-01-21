Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alerting subscribers.

Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.

Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.

While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed for the remainder of January 2022, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.

Movies

13 January

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

15 January

Abdullah, The Final Witness

Berlin Calling

Bulbul Can Sing

La Grande Chaumiere Violette

Lavender

My Führer

Pari

Rambo

Sarajevo

Stereo

We Are Young, We Are Strong

Sylvester Stallone in ‘Rambo’ (Getty Images)

16 January

Cheat

Deadcon

Goodboys

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

Shadow

18 January

Bad Day for the Cut

19 January

Memory Love

20 January

As the Light Goes Out

The Beast Stalker

The Bullet Vanishes

Cook Up a Storm

Drink Drank Drunk

The Great Magician

The Midas Touch

Pink

77 Heartbreaks

The Stool Pigeon

That Demon Within

To the Fore

Twins Mission

Two Thumbs Up

Vampire Effect

22 January

Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

23 January

Bhasmasur

Die Ontwaking

What Keeps You Alive

25 January

Era el cielo

Pocoyo

26 January

2012

TV

13 January

Sherlock

16 January

Informer

17 January

Buy It Now

27 January

The Durrells

Benedict Cumberbatch, here in ‘Sherlock’, is 44 today (BBC/PA)

Kids

1 January

Garfield Gets Real

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Little Princess

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own

Max & Ruby

Mia & Me

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friends

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Odd Squad

Oddbods

The Ollie & Moon Show

Transformers Prime

Transformers: Rescue Bots

Transformers: Robots in Disguise

Anime

1 January

Fullmetal Alchemist

Samurai Champloo

Trigun