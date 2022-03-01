Netflix takes down a selection of movies without alerting their users every month.

As a consequence, films and television shows tucked away within the streaming service’s library are removed almost every day.

You’d be forgiven for not realising this due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select the title.

March 2022 is no different – but, fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV shows that are being removed this month.

Among the titles leaving this month are period drama Howards End, Romanian film The Death of Mr Lazarescu and every single one of Marvel’s TV shows, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones, which will be moving to Disney+.

Act quick – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.

Movies

1 March

Arctic Heart

Battle Drone

Beyblade Burst Evolution

The BFG (2016)

Black or White

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry

Bo on the Go!

Chocolat

Mark Rylance in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The BFG’ (Netflix)

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel

Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains

Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild

Expedition Chine

Fool’s Gold

Guru Aur Bhole

Here Comes the Boom

I Am Legend

The Interview (2014)

Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend’ (Netflix)

Into the Grizzly Maze

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures

Love is in the Air

Mars Attacks!

‘Labyrinth’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Nila

Observe and Report

Pants on Fire

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll

Rain Man (

Sab Jholmaal Hai

Sabrina (1995)

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars

Step Brothers

Will Ferrell and John C Reilly in comedy ‘Step Brothers’ (Netflix)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover

Takers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tiger

Total Recall (1990)

21 Jump Street

2,215

We Were Soldiers

Wyatt Earp

2 March

Love is in the Air

4 March

Aurora

The Death of Mr Lazarescu

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Parker

Safe Haven

WE

‘The Death of Mr Lazarescu’ – one of the best films on Netflix – is being removed this month ( Tartan USA)

6 March

The Secret

7 March

Couples Counseling

Kahaani

11 March

Eugenie Nights

This Evening

15 March

Imago

In This Corner of the World

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story

Notes on Blindness

PBS’s Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein

Raising Victor Vargas

Steal a Pencil for Me

16 March

5 Flights Up

Howards End

18 March

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened

The Fluffy Movie

3022

20 March

Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving

TV

1 March

Akame ga Kill!

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson

American Horror Story season one to nine

Sarah Paulson in ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke' (Frank Ockenfels/Fx/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Border Security: America’s Front Line season two

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD season one to seven

Marvel’s Daredevil season one to three

Marvel’s Iron Fist season one and two

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Marvel’s Jessica Jones season one to three

‘Jessica Jones’ is leaving Netflix as well as all of Marvel’s other shows (Netflix)

Marvels Luke Cage season one and two

Marvel’s The Defenders

Marvel’s The Punisher season one tand two

Pose season one and two

Soundtrack

Transformers Prime

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy

Transformers: Rescue Bots

Transformers: Robots in Disguise

21 Thunder

Voice

Your Lie in April