Netflix: Every movie and TV series being taken off service this week in October 2022
Catch them before they go
The nights are getting colder – so it’s the perfect time to tear through the films about to be removed from Netflix.
Each month, a large number of titles are taken down from the service without fanfare.
This explains why things might suddenly disappear from your watch list.
S , to avoid surprise, here is a list of everything being removed in October (including one of the service’s very first original series).
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix – find everything that’s beind added to the streaming service this month here.
Movies
1 October
About Last Night (2014)
Agyaat
The Amazing Spider-Man
Anatomy
Anjaan
Arthur Christmas
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
A Beautiful Mind
Body of Lies
Carlito’s Way
Cast Away
Company of Heroes
Contagion
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delhi 6
Dennis the Menace
Dev D
The Diesel
Due Date
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
Enough
Fight Club
Fracture
Freedom Writers
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost Patrol
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Halloween (1978)
Halloween 2 (1981)
Halloween 3: Season of the Witch
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
Harishchandrachi Factory
The Haunting in Connecticut
Heat
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Hot Date
Hotel Transylvania 2
House at the End of the Street
I Love You
I’m Leaving Now
In Good Company
Jagga Jasoos
Jodhaa Akbar
Journey of an African Colony
Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait
Jumper
Kaminey
Khoobsurat
The King of Staten Island
Kisaan
Kismatt Konnection
Knight and Day
Knowing
Kung Fu Hustle
Kurbaan
Limitless
Lost & Found Music Studios
Love & Other Drugs
Love You to Death
Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana
Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh
Marley & Me
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Mr & Mrs Smith
Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie
Mugamoodi
Muran
My Friend Pinto
Naan Sigappu Manithan
Nowhere to Run
Offspring
Pain & Gain
Pet Sematary (1989)
Phantom
Pizza
Race
Race 2
The Rite
Rocks
Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler’s List
Sinister 2
Sniper: Legacy
Sommore: The Reign Continues
The Sparks Brothers
Spider-Man
The Strangers
The Tax Collector
Thaandavam
Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru
The Town
The Treasure 2
26 Years
Udaan
Vantage Point
Vettai
Wake Up Sid
We Are Family
What’s Your Number
The Women (2008)
3 October
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
4 October
The Goldfinch
6 October
Inheritance
Kidnap
9 October
Once Upon a Time in London
10 October
Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour “Pop Virus”
11 October
13 October
The Eve
14 October
Lawless
Top End Wedding
15 October
Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo
Monk Comes Down the Mountain
The Others
Singapore
Spider-Man 3
Suspicious Partner
Ujala
Unfaithful
What Happens in Vegas
16 October
Before 30
The Game Changers
18 October
Verses of Love 2
19 October
Wedding Unplanned
20 October
Four Hours at the Capitol
Lockout
22 October
Results
TV
1 October
Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High
Food Wars!
Pablo
2 October
Banana
Desmond’s
White Teeth
9 October
Fargo
14 October
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
40 and Single
15 October
Beautiful Gong Shim
Doctors
Don’t Dare to Dream
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho
Rooftop Prince
Secret Garden
Yong Pal
You Are Beautiful
18 October
Monkart
19 October
The Girl Who Sees Scents
21 October
You’re All Surrounded
23 October
Doctor John
Dr Romantic
Hot Stove League
VIP
24 October
Hemlock Grove
26 October
Pinocchio
