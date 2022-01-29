Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving this month in January 2022
You have only a short amount of time left to watch these
Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alerting subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV that are being removed for the remainder of January 2022, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.
Movies
22 January
Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
23 January
Bhasmasur
Die Ontwaking
What Keeps You Alive
25 January
Era el cielo
Pocoyo
26 January
2012
TV
27 January
The Durrells
If you’re at a loss for what to watch on Netflix, you can click here for a rundown of the 65 best original TV series to stream now.
You can also click here for a list of secret Netflix codes, giving users access to thousands of specific sub-categories of film and TV shows to help find what they’re after.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies