Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alerting subscribers.

Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.

Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.

While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV that are being removed for the remainder of January 2022, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.

Movies

22 January

Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

23 January

Bhasmasur

Die Ontwaking

What Keeps You Alive

25 January

Era el cielo

Pocoyo

26 January

2012

TV

27 January

The Durrells

If you’re at a loss for what to watch on Netflix, you can click here for a rundown of the 65 best original TV series to stream now.

You can also click here for a list of secret Netflix codes, giving users access to thousands of specific sub-categories of film and TV shows to help find what they’re after.

