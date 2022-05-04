Netflix removes a variety of movies and shows without alerting their users each month.

Films and TV series hidden away within the streaming service’s library are taken down almost every day.

You’d be mistaken for not knowing this in advance because of Netflix only flagging this if you happen to select the title.

Among the titles leaving this month are Jumanji: The Next Level, Gladiator, Notting Hill and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi’s 2009 horror Drag Me to Hell.

You’ll have to act quickly, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them. Find the full list of every movie and TV show beimng removed from Netflix in May 2022 below. Find the list of everything being added here.

NB: thanks toWhat’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list.

Movies

1 May

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Belly

Blue Streak

Centre Stage

The Choice

A Christmas Star

Darc

Dolapo is Fine

Drag Me to Hell

Sam Raimi’s ‘Drag Me to Hell’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Faster

Fatal Deceit

Fire in the Blood

First Knight

Four Brothers

The Fourth Kind

Friday the 13th

Friends with Benefits

Funny Girl

Ghost Rider

‘Ghost Rider’ is leaving Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

He Even Has Your Eyes

JFK: The Making of a President

Kindred Spirit

Laatu

Lineage of Lies

Loev

The Model of Murders

Mostly Sunny

Poisonous Protege

Premonition

Red Tails

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Degeneration

School of Rock

The Song of Names

Tamara Drewe

Thirteen Ghosts

3 Ninjas Kick Back

A Yellow Bird

2 May

Iris

‘Iris’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

3 May

One Day: Justice Delivered

4 May

Jumanji: The Next Level

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

5 May

Baby Driver

First Sunday

Resident Evil: Vendetta

SWAT: Under Siege

Wild Things (1998)

6 May

Ordinary Love

Who You Think I Am

7 May

Action Replay

Andaz Apna Apna

8 May

Craig Ross Jr’s Monogamy

9 May

The Curse of La Llorona

Gatoa 2: Rise of the King

‘Baby Driver’ is leaving Netflix

12 May

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen

13 May

Andaleeb El Dokki

Can’t Complain

The Delivery Boy

Let’s Dance

Life’s Speed Bump

Mr Romantic

My Horrible Grandma

Sorry To Disturb

The Student Cop

What’s Up?

X Large

15 May

Chamtkar

The Devil’s Mistress

Kabhi. Haan. Kabhi Naa

Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro

Ram Jaane

3000 Miles to Graceland

‘Lupin III: The Castle Of Cagliostro’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

16 May

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

American Gangster

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West!

Apollo 13

Bruno

Bridesmaids

Candyman (1992)

Cape Fear (1991)

Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Dad’s Army (2016)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

The Doors

Endless Love (2014)

Fear (1996)

Gladiator

‘Gladiator’ is leaving Netflix

Gypsy: Live from the Savoy Theatre

Hard Target 2

Highlander

Hop

I Believe in Miracles

ID2: Shadwell Army

Intolerable Cruelty

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jaws

Laid in America

Les Misérables

Love Actually

Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

9

‘Les Misérables’ is leaving Netflix (Universal Pictures)

Notting Hill

The Nutty Professor

One Day

Pitch Perfect

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Road to El Dorado

Safe House

Siren

Twins

The Wildling

Zero Dark Thirty

19 May

Over the Hedge

20 May

Anchor Bay

Black Christmas (2019)

Especial 20 anos Futbol de Primera

Second Act

Jack Black in ‘School of Rock’, which is being removed from Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

21 May

Bye Bye London

Fifty Year Old Teenager

Lock Your Girls In

The Married Couples

No Longer Kids

Raya and Sakina

Sayed the Servant

The School of Mischief

The Witness Who Didn’t See Anything

22 May

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

23 May

Ares

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

24 May

Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report

25 May

Yes, God, Yes

26 May

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Exorcist: The Beginning

Raees

‘Yes, God, Yes’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

27 May

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!

Echo in the Canyon

TV

1 May

Below Deck

Dawson’s Creek

The Frankenstein Chronicles

Monthly Girl’s Nozaki Kun

2 May

Boys Over Flowers

15 May

Bakugan: Battle Planet

Parasyte: The Maxim

The Real Housewives of New York

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas

Saints & Strangers

South Park

Strangers from Hell

The Wiggles

16 May

Hwarang!

Love in the Moonlight

The Producers

Uncontrollably Fond

28 May

American Idol