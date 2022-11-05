Netflix is removing all of these movies in November
Watch them before they go
Now the clocks have gone back, it’s high time to stay cosy at home while watching Netflix.
Every month, a wide selection of titles are removed from the service without much warning.
This is why certain movies and TV shows suddently disappear from your watchlist.
So , to avoid surprise, here is a list of everything being removed in November, which notably does not include its first ever original series that is set to leave the service in other countries.
The removals also come as Netflix announced the cancellation of a chart-topping series despite the fact its latest season ended on a cliffhanger.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
1 November
Aagey Se Right
Aamir
ABCD 2
ABCD: Any Body Can Dance
Argo
Arjun: The Warrior Prince
Bad Boys
Bandle
Barfi!
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beethoven’s Christmas
Blended
Chance Pe Dance
Chip Chup Ke
Christmas Land
Chup Chup Ke
Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance
Dead Man Down
Death Becomes Her
Deck the Halls
Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed (TV)
Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal
Dhoondte Reh Jaoge
Do Dooni Chaar
Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax
Easy A
Edge of Fear
Effie Gray
Friday
Getaway Plan
Ghanchakkar
Ghosts of War
The Glass House
Grandmaster
Hajwala: The Missing Engine
Hattrick
Here Comes the Boom
Heroine
Hidden in Plain Sight
Himmatwala
How to Be Single
Human Nature
Husbands in Gao
Into the Wild
John Wick: Chapter 2
Kai Po Che!
Kalakalappu
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Part 1
Katti Batti
Kill Bill: Vol 1
Killer Cove
LA Confidential
Liar Liar
Life in a… Metro
Man on a Ledge
Marc Maron: Thinky Pain
Monster-in-Law
Mumbai Meri Jaan
My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)
No One Killed Jessica
Norbit
Orange County
Our House
Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!
Paan Singh Tomar
Paycheck
Pettersson and Findus 2
Point Break (1991)
Raja Natwarial
Ransom
Richie Rich
Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles
Saawariya
Satyagraha
Screwed
Settai
Shattered Memories
Sigaram Thodu
Spotlight
Thick as Thieves
A Time to Kill
We’re the Millers
Welcome to Sajjanpurr
Zokkomon
2 November
Bitten (TV)
The Family Court (TV)
The Golden Path (TV)
Hustlers
Jack and Jill
The Judgement (TV)
The Little Nyonya (TV)
Miniforce X (TV)
My Mad Fat Diary (TV)
Pretty Little Liars (TV)
Real Detective (TV)
Together (TV)
The Truth (TV)
3 November
Flushed Away
From Dusk Till Dawn (TV)
The Master’s Sun (TV)
Mossad 101 (TV)
6 November
Beaver Falls
Burning Cane
Human Capital
Lee Evans Concert
Line of Duty (TV)
The Silencing
Target Number One
7 November
Dead Pixels (TV)
Unrest
10 November
Deadly Switch
Doctor Strange (TV)
11 November
The Nokdu Flower (TV)
12 November
If Anything Happens I Love You
13 November
Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti
15 November
End of Watch
The Good Liar
The Piano
16 November
9 (2009)
At the Dolphin Bay
Barbie: Spy Squad
Couples Retreat
Doom
Endless Love
Hard Target 2
Intolerable Cruelty
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux
Les Misérables (2012)
Man Down (TV)
Method
My MVP Valentine (TV)
Naked Attraction (TV)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
Serenity (2005)
Westside Story (2003)
The Yard (TV)
Zero Dark Thirty
17 November
Tattoo Fixers on Holiday (TV)
18 November
5 Star Hotel
ARCHIVE
Birth of a Beauty (TV)
