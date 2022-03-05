What’s leaving Netflix in March 2022: Every movie and TV series being removed from the streaming service
You have only a short amount of them left to watch all of these
Netflix takes down a selection of movies without alerting their users every month.
As a consequence, films and television shows tucked away within the streaming service’s library are removed almost every day.
You’d be forgiven for not realising this due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select the title.
March 2022 is no different – but, fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV shows that are being removed this month.
Among the titles leaving this month are period drama Howards End, Romanian film The Death of Mr Lazarescu and every single one of Marvel’s TV shows, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones, which will be moving to Disney+.
Act quick – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them (and find the full list of everything arriving on the service this month here).
Movies
1 March
Arctic Heart
Battle Drone
Beyblade Burst Evolution
The BFG (2016)
Black or White
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry
Bo on the Go!
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel
Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains
Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild
Expedition Chine
Fool’s Gold
Guru Aur Bhole
Here Comes the Boom
I Am Legend
The Interview (2014)
Into the Grizzly Maze
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
Kuch Bheege Alfaaz
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures
Love is in the Air
Mars Attacks!
Nila
Observe and Report
Pants on Fire
Pop, Lock ‘n Roll
Rain Man (
Sab Jholmaal Hai
Sabrina (1995)
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Step Brothers
Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky
Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover
Takers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Tiger
Total Recall (1990)
21 Jump Street
2,215
We Were Soldiers
Wyatt Earp
2 March
Love is in the Air
4 March
Aurora
The Death of Mr Lazarescu
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Parker
Safe Haven
WE
6 March
The Secret
7 March
Couples Counseling
Kahaani
11 March
Eugenie Nights
This Evening
15 March
Imago
In This Corner of the World
Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story
Notes on Blindness
PBS’s Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein
Raising Victor Vargas
Steal a Pencil for Me
16 March
5 Flights Up
Howards End
18 March
Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened
The Fluffy Movie
3022
20 March
Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving
TV
1 March
Akame ga Kill!
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson
American Horror Story season one to nine
Border Security: America’s Front Line season two
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD season one to seven
Marvel’s Daredevil season one to three
Marvel’s Iron Fist season one and two
Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Marvel’s Jessica Jones season one to three
Marvels Luke Cage season one and two
Marvel’s The Defenders
Marvel’s The Punisher season one tand two
Pose season one and two
Transformers Prime
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy
Transformers: Rescue Bots
Transformers: Robots in Disguise
Voice
Your Lie in April
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies