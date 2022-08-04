Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is about to remove numerous movies from its service.

Each month, the streaming site takes down films without alerting its users.

Annoyingly, this means that something could vanish from your watchlist if you’re not aware it’s going to be removed.

With help from What’s on Netflix, we’ve compiled a full list of every movie – and the smaller number of TV shows – that are leaving Netflix in August 2022.

1 August

Annie (2014)

Baaghi

Black Mass

The Blind Christ

Blitz

The Blue Umbrella

Booty Call

Boyka: Undisputed

The Call

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cardboard Gangsters

Chaos

Children of God

Chillar Party

Cocaine

Comes a Bright Day

Creed

‘Creed’ is leaving Netflix (Warner Bros Pictures)

The Crush

Eat Pray Love

Employee of the Month

Fartsa

Fashion

Fitoor

Fiza

Get Hard

Ghostbusters (2016)

The Girl in the Bathtub

Guzaarish

Haider

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Highway

I Hate Luv Storys

Interview with a Serial Killer

The Island

The Italian Job (2003)

The Judge

Lavell Crawford: Can a Brother Get Some Love?

Locust

Main aurr Mrs Khanna

The Mask

Paul Feig’s all-female ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot is leaving Netflix (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Miss Bala

Miss Potter

Mohenjo Daro

Munich

The Nightingale

Out of the Furnace

Parks and Recreation (season one to seven)

Patriot Games

The Peacemaker

FK

Primal Fear

Raajneeti

Rang De Basanti

Real Crime: Diamond Geezers

The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan

RocknRolla

Rowdy Rathore

Saw 3

Serendipity

‘Primal Fear’ – and its excellent twist – is leaving Netflix ( Paramount Pictures)

7 Khoon Maaf

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Gnomes

Solomon Kane

Some Kind of Heaven

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tamasha

Tammy

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Time and Tide

Tommy

Triple Threat

Troy

2 States

Un plus une

Vacation

World Trade Center

Young Guns 2

Documentary ‘Some Kind of Heaven’ is leaving Netflix (Magnolia Pictures)

2 August

Don’t Tell the Bride (one season)

Spaced series one and two

3 August

Can You Keep a Secret

The Hole (2001)

’71

4 August

Cocaine Coast

The Night Clerk

5 August

Enter the Warriors Gate

Sin City (2019)

6 August

The Hunt (2020)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Photograph

Screwball

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is leaving Netflix (Warner Bros Pictures)

7 August

Diamonds in the Sky

8 August

Confessions of a Serial Killer with Piers Morgan

The Governor

I Called Him Morgan

Kursk: The Last Mission

Psychopath with Piers Morgan

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan

9 August

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Polaroid

11 August

Nocturne

The Pianist

12 August

Chocolate City: Vegas Strip

The Smurfs (one series)

13 August

Calum von Moger: Unbroken

Hellsing Ultimate

The Kill Team

14 August

Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia

Nigerian Prince

The Outcasts

15 August

Big Momma’s House 2

Bride Wars

Dere: An African Tale

Downton Abbey (series one to six)

Flying Monkeys

For Here or to Go?

The Girl Next Door

Grace: The Possession

I Give It a Year

Marriage Palace

My Teacher, My Obsession

Real Crime: Supermarket Heist

Saavat

20 Minutes

What’s Your Raashee?

16 August

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Drifters (season one to four)

Hannibal (2001)

Pitch Black

Scarface (1983)

Star Boot Sale

Van Helsing

‘Hannibal’ is leaving Netflix (United International Pictures)

17 August

Battlebots (season one and two)

Islands of Faith

QB1: Beyond the Lights

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (two seasons)