Netflix is removing all of these movies tomorrow
Catch them before they disappear altogether
Netflix is removing a bunch of titles throughout June.
The streaming service habitually takes down a large number of movies and TV shows each month – and the next 30 days is no different.
It typically culls the titles from the servie without fanfare – you’ll only know something is leaving if you happen to select it while browsing a specific title.
Below, The Independent has run through everything being removed in June 2023 in both the UK and US. We’ve specificed the location next to the each title – where no territory is noted, this means it will be disappear from the service in both places.
NB: We created this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
1 June
Movies
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa – UK
The Alpinist – US
The American – UK
Backdraft – UK
BA Pass 2 – US
Barbershop 2: Back in Business – US
The Boy – US
Brahms: The Boys II – US
The Breakfast Club – UK
Break Up (1998) – UK
Burlesque – US
Burning Love – UK
Carriers – UK
Chippa
Coach Carter – UK
Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US
Concussion – UK
The Craft – UK
The Craiglist Killer – UK
Cuban Fury – UK
Diary of a Mad Black Woman – US
The Diary of Anne Frank (2016) – UK
The DUFF – US
Eye See You – UK
Flushed Away – US
The Founder – US
Galaxy Quest – US
Geronimo: An American Legend – UK
The Ghost Writer – UK
Gone Baby Gone – UK
Good Will Hunting – UK
The Guard – UK
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – US
The Hundred-Foot Journey – UK
Inception – US
Jackass: The Movie – UK
Jackass 2.5 – UK
Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie – UK
Just Like Heaven – UK
Kalek Shanab
King of Thieves – UK
Last Night – UK
Legend (2015) – UK
Little Boxes
Love.com
Madeline – UK
Major Payne – UK
Man Up – UK
A Million Ways to Die in the West – UK
Mirai– US
Monster House – US
My Girl – US
122
Paddington 2 – UK
Paid in Full – UK
The Perfect Dictatorship
Pride – UK
Pulp Fiction – UK
The Quick and the Dead – US
Rango – US
The Raven – UK
Run Fatboy Run – UK
SWAT: Firefight – US
Scream (1996) – UK
Small Soldiers – UK
The Space Between Us – US
The Stolen – US
Swallows and Amazons (2016) – UK
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – US
Think Like a Man Too – UK
This is 40 – UK
3096 Days
Turbo – US
2 Hearts – US
We Die Young – US
The Woman in Black – UK
2 June
The Edge of Seventeen – US
3 June
Enforcement – UK
4 June
Killing Escobar – UK
6 June
My Spy – UK
Project Papa
The 2nd – UK
A Silent Voice – US
7 June
Endangered Species – UK
Last Breath – UK
9 June
Peter Rabbit 2 – US
10 June
The War Below – UK
The Young Offenders – UK
11 June
Closet Monster – US
Hostiles – UK
Hugo – UK
12 June
Okko’s Inn – US
Tango With Me
13 June
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
15 June
Boyz n the Hood – UK
Burnt – UK
Front Cover – US
Midnight in the Switchgrass – UK
Red Snow – US
Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation – US
The Thousand Faces of Dunjia – US
16 June
Bohemian Rhapsody – UK
Boogie – UK
The Darkness – US
The Deceived – UK
The Last Hour – US
17 June
Belleville Cop – US
How to Train Your Dragon – UK
2 Guns – US
18 June
Cairo Station – US
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn – US
20 June
Mohamed Hussein
21 June
Philomena – US
Us and Them – Netflix Original – US
The Wolf’s Call – Netflix Original – US
23 June
The Mist – US
24 June
Backtrace – US
30 June
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom – US
TV
1 June
Attack on Titan season one – US
Dear My Friends season one
The Dream Job season one
Midnight Diner season one to three
Mind Game season one
My Shy Boss season one
Ouran High School Host Club season one – US
Revolutionary Love season one
Ricky Zoom season one
Teen Wolf season one to six – UK
2 June
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach – UK
Nigella: At My Table – UK
10 June
Bathtubs Over Broadway – US
15 June
Borges season one – US
Marlon season one to two – US
The Mole season one to two – US
Shameless season one to 11 – UK
Unit 42 season one – Netflix Original
17 June
People Just Do Nothing season one to five – UK
22 June
Shooter season one to three – US
23 June
Derren Brown: Miracle – Netflix Original
Documentary
1 June
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians – Netflix Original
Franco: The Brutal Truth About Spain’s Dictator – UK
2 June
Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall – UK
Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother – UK
3 June
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On – Netflix Original
A Road To Wellbeing (From Stress to Happiness) – US
5 June
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats – Netflix Original
9 June
Tony Halik – UK
15 June
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
16 June
Pacificum: Return to The Ocean – US
Kids
1 June
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper – UK
16 June
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum – US
