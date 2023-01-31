Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In February 2023, Netflix will remove a bunch of movie and TV series from its library,

Netflix UK and Netflix US takes down numerous titles each month without fanfare, meaning that many things on your watchlist could suddenly disappear.

These removals are due to licencing deals coming to an end. Often, the titles make their way back to Netflix in the following year, but sometimes they leave to go to other platforms.

This month sees a selection of Netflix Originals being taken down, also.

To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed in both Netflix UK and US.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

UK

Movies

1 February

Amélie

Biking Borders

Christmas Under Wraps

The Cider House Rules

Collateral (2004)

Equilibrium

Event Horizon

Tom Cruise in ‘Collateral’, which is leaving Netflix (Dreamworks Productions)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Guest House

Holmes & Watson

Hostel

The King’s Speech

Letters to Juliet

Love Happens

Love Jacked

Meet the Parents

Robert De Niro in ‘Meet the Parents’, which is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Miracles from Heaven

Newness

School of Rock

Separation

Why Did I Get Married?

4 February

Broken Hearts Gallery

5 February

Brokeback Mountain

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Brokeback Mountain’, which is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

6 February

Wild Target

9 February

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Pirates (2021)

11 February

The Roads Not Taken

12 February

Spontaneous

13 February

Cuddle Weather

14 February

The Last Stand (2013)

‘Spontaneous’ is leaving Netflix this month (Netflix)

15 February

The Bad Education Movie

Christmas with the Coopers

Dear John (2010)

Ladies in Lavender

Pottersville

16 February

About Time

Along Came Polly

Antz

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale

Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar

Battleship

Big Fat Liar

Bring it On: In it to Win it

Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman in ‘Darkest Hour’, which is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Dead Silence

Enemigo intimo

The Great Wall

Happy Gilmore

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Mr Peabody & Sherman

Nightmare High

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Red Dragon

Repo Men

Split

Tower Heist

The Unborn

Wanderlust

‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?' is leaving Netflix (Touchstone/Disney)

18 February

13 Minutes

19 February

A Place in the Stars

Peru: Tesoro escondido

20 February

Scarecrow (2019)

TV

1 February

Angel Beats

The Defiant Ones – Netflix Original

The Mystic River

Pop Team Epic

Prison Playbook – Netflix Original

3 February

Imperial Dreams – Netflix Original

Jane the Virgin

‘Jane the Virgin’, starring Gina Rodriguez and Andrea Navedo, is leaving Netflix (Channel 4)

4 February

Fukrey Boyzzz

8 February

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Sons of the Caliphate

11 February

Jenni Rivera: Mariposasa de Barrio

16 February

Spark

22 February

Fifty: The Series

US

Movies

3 February

Dragonheart: Vengeance

4 February

The Paper Tigers

11 February

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

14 February

Monster High: Electrified

Glenn Close in thriller ‘Air Force One’, which is leaving Netflix this month (Netflix)

15 February

The Forest

Mr Right

Term Life

17 February

No Escape Room

28 February

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Shutter Island’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is leaving Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

TV

7 February

H2O: Just Add Water

9 February

Versailles

Comedy

21 February

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

25 February

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

24 February

Sin senos sí hay paraíso