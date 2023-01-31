Netflix will remove all of these movies and TV shows tomorrow
Catch them before they disappear from your watchlist
In February 2023, Netflix will remove a bunch of movie and TV series from its library,
Netflix UK and Netflix US takes down numerous titles each month without fanfare, meaning that many things on your watchlist could suddenly disappear.
These removals are due to licencing deals coming to an end. Often, the titles make their way back to Netflix in the following year, but sometimes they leave to go to other platforms.
This month sees a selection of Netflix Originals being taken down, also.
To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed in both Netflix UK and US.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
UK
Movies
1 February
Amélie
Biking Borders
Christmas Under Wraps
The Cider House Rules
Collateral (2004)
Equilibrium
Event Horizon
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Guest House
Holmes & Watson
Hostel
The King’s Speech
Letters to Juliet
Love Happens
Love Jacked
Meet the Parents
Miracles from Heaven
Newness
School of Rock
Separation
Why Did I Get Married?
4 February
Broken Hearts Gallery
5 February
Brokeback Mountain
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
6 February
Wild Target
9 February
Peter Rabbit (2018)
Pirates (2021)
11 February
The Roads Not Taken
12 February
Spontaneous
13 February
Cuddle Weather
14 February
The Last Stand (2013)
15 February
The Bad Education Movie
Christmas with the Coopers
Dear John (2010)
Ladies in Lavender
Pottersville
16 February
About Time
Along Came Polly
Antz
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale
Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar
Battleship
Big Fat Liar
Bring it On: In it to Win it
Darkest Hour
Dead Silence
Enemigo intimo
The Great Wall
Happy Gilmore
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
The Last House on the Left (2009)
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Mr Peabody & Sherman
Nightmare High
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Red Dragon
Repo Men
Split
Tower Heist
The Unborn
Wanderlust
18 February
13 Minutes
19 February
A Place in the Stars
Peru: Tesoro escondido
20 February
Scarecrow (2019)
TV
1 February
Angel Beats
The Defiant Ones – Netflix Original
The Mystic River
Pop Team Epic
Prison Playbook – Netflix Original
3 February
Imperial Dreams – Netflix Original
Jane the Virgin
4 February
Fukrey Boyzzz
8 February
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
Sons of the Caliphate
11 February
Jenni Rivera: Mariposasa de Barrio
16 February
Spark
22 February
Fifty: The Series
US
Movies
3 February
Dragonheart: Vengeance
4 February
The Paper Tigers
11 February
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
14 February
Monster High: Electrified
15 February
The Forest
Mr Right
Term Life
17 February
No Escape Room
28 February
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall
TV
7 February
H2O: Just Add Water
9 February
Versailles
Comedy
21 February
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
25 February
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
24 February
Sin senos sí hay paraíso
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies