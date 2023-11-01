Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is releasing two of its most eagerly awaited shows of the year in November.

Over the next 30 days, the streaming service will be adding – and removing – a wide range of titles, from acclaimed films (David Fincher’s The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender), moving documentaries (Sylvester Stallone takes centre stage in Sly) and an animated follow-up to a cult film (Scott Pilgrim).

But the most-watched title of the month is set to be The Crown, which returns for season six. The final season has been split into two parts with the second batch of episodes arriving in December.

Meanwhile, Squid Game is returning – kind of. The Netflix hit has been the source for a new game show that sees contestants take on the (less deadly versions of the) games featured in the series.

The Independent has put together a handy guide to what is being added to Netflix UK and Netflix US versions of the platform throughout November.

We’ve listed the territory next to the title – when no territory is listed, it will be leave both.

NB: This list was curated with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL TITLES

Movies

1 November

Hurricane Season

Locked In

Nuovo Olimpo

Wingwomen

3 November

NYAD

8 November

The Claus Family 3 – UK

10 November

The Killer (2023)

Michael Fassbender in ‘The Killer' (Netflix)

16 November

Best. Christmas. Ever!

In Love and Deep Water

17 November

All-Time High

Believer 2

Rustin

21 November

Leo

24 November

I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me

Last Call for Istanbul

30 November

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Family Switch

‘The Bad Guys’ is getting a Christmas special (Netflix)

TV

1 November

Moon in the Day (new episodes every Wednesday) – UK

2 November

All The Light We Cannot See

Cigarette Girl

3 November

Blue Eye Samurai

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Ferry: The Series

Selling Sunset season seven – UK

The Tailor season three – UK

Aria Mia Loberti and Mark Ruffalo in ‘All the Light We Cannot See' (Netflix)

3 November

Sly – UK

4 November

Lopez vs Lopez – US

9 November

Bros – US

10 November

At the Moment

Fame After Fame (new episodes every Friday)

14 November

Criminal Code

Dubai Bling season two

Suburræterna

15 November

Feedback

Sylvester Stallone trailer ‘Sly’ will chronicle actor’s career (Getty Images)

16 November

The Crown season six – part one

17 November

Holy Family season two

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

22 November

Squid Game: The Challenge

24 November

A Nearly Normal Family

Elizabeth Debicki in ‘The Crown’ season 6 (Netflix)

28 November

Love Like a K-Drama

30 November

Obliterated

Virgin River season five – part two

Documentary

1 November

Mysteries of the Faith

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysoom

2 November

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ recreates scenes from the series (Netflix)

8 November

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Escaping Twin Flames

Robbie Williams

9 November

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

14 November

How to Become a Mob Boss

17 November

The Dads

20 November

Stamped from the Beginning

29 November

American Symphony

Sports

14 November

The Netflix Cup – Live

‘Scott Pilgrim’ animated series – from Edgar Wright – is coming to Netflix (Netflix)

Kids

2 November

Unicorn Academy

17 November

CoComelon Lane

Anime

2 November

Onimusha

9 November

Akuma Kun

23 November

My Daemon

28 November

Onmyōji

Games

Football Manager 2024 Mobile (iOS and Android)

A Robbie Williams documentary is coming to Netflix (Netflix)

LICENCED TITLES

Movies

1 November

Black Christmas (2019) – US

The Change-Up – US

Cold Pursuit – US

Downsizing – US

Drag Me to Hell – US

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – US

Godzilla vs Kong – US

Miss Congeniality – UK

The Mummy (2017) – US

‘Downsizing’ is coming to Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

The Negotiator – UK

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 – US

Sherlock Gnomes – US

Ted 2 – US

Think Like A Dog – US

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – US

The Transporter: Refuelled – US

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion: The Movie – US

Whiplash – US

2 November

Parasite – UK

4 November

Insidious: The Red Door – US

‘Parasite’ is coming to Netflix (Neon Pictures)

6 November

Reminiscence – UK

9 November

Resident Evil: Death Island – US

Untameable – US

10 November

Oregon – US

11 November

Studio 666 – UK

15 November

Cold Pursuit – UK

16 November

A Nice Girl Like You – US

Downton Abbey – US

Harriet – US

Jackass Forever – UK

Lone Survivor – US

Mutt – US

‘Jackass Forever’ is coming to Netflix (Sean Cliver)

17 November

See You On Venus – US

23 November

The Dive – UK

TV

1 November

Saitama Host Club – US

Six Feet Under – US

60 Days In season five – US

3 November

Erin & Aaron – US

7 November

Face Off – US

21 November

Batman: The Animated Series – UK

Documentary

1 November

How to Catch a Serial Killer – UK

8 November

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche – US

‘Six Feet Under is the next HBO series coming to Netflix US (HBO)

Kids

1 November

Strawberry Shortcake: Perfect Holiday – US

21 November

Young Justice – UK