Squid Game: The Challenge trailer released despite contestant treatment controversy

The trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge has been released, despite controversy earlier this year from contestants who claimed treatment on the reality show was 'abhorrent'.

Similarly to the popular Netflix show, the game show will see 456 players face-off.

However, instead of meeting a grizzly end, they're just competing for a huge $4.56 million.

In the teaser, contestants are wearing the iconic green tracksuits from the show, and the sets look just like the scenes from the fictional version.

Squid Game: The Challenge will be released on Netflix in November 2023.

Netflix previously denied all claims of mistreatment on set.