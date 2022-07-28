A film dubbed the “worst horror film ever made” is set to be removed from Netflix UK’s streaming catalogue in a matter of days.

Polaroid, first released in 2019, tells the story of a cursed polaroid camera.

According to the official synopsis, the plot is as follows: “High school loner Bird Fitcher finds a vintage Polaroid camera that holds dark and mysterious secrets.

“She soon realizes that those who get their picture taken by it meet a tragic and untimely death.”

Among the film’s cast are Skins star Kathryn Prescott, who plays the lead, and Twin Peaks actor Grace Zabriskie.

The film has a damning score of zero per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes – a rare feat for any film to achieve.

Polaroid will be removed from Netflix’s UK catalogue on 9 August 2022, giving viewers just a matter of days to catch up on this dubious horror gem.

While few would consider unanimously negative reviews a badge of honour, critical scorn like this can sometimes help a pulpy horror film rise to the rank of “ironic classic”.

