Netflix removes all of these movies and TV shows this month
Including a long-standing hit sitcom and two original titles
Netflix is removing a large selection of movies and TV shows from its library this month.
In April, as well as adding a bursting list of new titles, the UK branch of the streaming service will be removing many without fanfare. Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a list of everything that’s leaving in the next 30 days for convenience.
Among the titles that are vanishing are the hit sitcom Community, which has been a regular fixture on Netflix for some time now, and the original Netflix movie Win it All and School Life.
We have also listed all the titles leaving in the US, which is made readily available in the weeks before their departure.
NB: The Independent has compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 April
Addicted – UK
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore – US
All We Had – UK
Bad Neighbours – US
The Batman– US
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – US
Beverly Hills Cop – US
Biker Boyz – UK
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – US
Black Adam – US
Black Belt Jones – US
Blazing Saddles – US
The Blues Brothers – US
Bruce Almighty – US
California Split – US
Case 39 – UK
Charley Varrick – US
Chinatown – US
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – UK
Contraband – US
The Conversation – US
The Croods – US
Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US
Death Wish – US
Elysium – US
Four Brothers –UK
The Front Page – US
Fury – US
The Gambler (1974) – US
Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – UK
The Great Gatsby (1974) – US
Greenberg – US
Green Street – UK
Hellboy (2004) – US
Here Comes the Boom – US
High Plains Drifter – US
Hitch – UK
Home – UK
House at the End of the Street – UK
The House Bunny – US
It (2017) – US
It’s Alive – US
It’s Complicated – US
Joe Kidd – US
Justice League – US
Lavender – US
The Legend of Zorro – UK
Little Fockers – US
The Little Prince – US
The Lords of Flatbush – US
Man of Steel – US
The Mauritanian – US
Meet the Fockers – US
Meet the Parents – US
The Monuments Men – US
My Best Friend’s Wedding – US
99 Homes – US
Noah – UK
Norbit – UK
Pacific Rim – US
The Parallax View – US
Pompeii – US
Rebellion (2021) – UK
Ride Along – UK
The Rise – UK
Rise of the Footsoldier Part 2 – UK
Scarface (1983) – UK
School of Rock – US
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird – UK/US
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower – UK/US
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind – UK/US
Seven Years in Tibet – US
Shazam! – US
Shazam! Fury of the Gods – US
Sherpa – UK
Space Jam: A New Legacy – UK
Stray – UK
The Street Fighter – US
Suicide Squad – US
The Suicide Squad – US
The Swan Princess – UK
Thirteen – UK
This Is 40 – US
The Transporter Refuelled – US
Trauma – UK
The Whole Truth – UK
The Wolfman – US
Wonder Woman – US
Wonder Woman 1984 – US
2 April
The Knight and the Princess – UK
Legal Hash – UK
One Like It – UK
3 April
The Raid
White Noise (2017) – UK/US
4 April
Lion Spy – UK
5 April
Day of the Dead: Bloodline – UK/US
Petta – UK/US
7 April
Blue Bayou – UK
A Journal for Jordan –UK
Marshall – US
Nine Days – UK
Win It All (Netflix Original) – UK/US
8 April
DC Teen Titans Go! To The Movies – US
In the Heights – UK
Sarvam Thaala Mayam – UK/US
10 April
Horrible Bosses 2 – US
The Nice Guys – US
School Life (Netflix Original) – UK/US
11 April
Epic Tails –UK
Frat Star – UK/US
Lights Out – US
12 April
Spy Kids – UK
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams – UK
Spy Kids 3: Game Over – UK
13 April
Chestnut: Hero of Central Park – UK
Dabbe 5: Zehr-i Cin – UK
Dabbe: The Possession – UK
Deliver Us from Evil – UK
Thackeray – UK/US
14 April
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging – UK
Iwan the Terrible – UK
Margot at the Wedding – UK
Scary Movie – UK
Scary Movie 2 – UK
Scary Movie 3 – UK
Spider-Man: No Way Home – UK
15 April
GANTZ:O – UK/US
Look Away – US
16 April
Crimson Peak – US
Delhi Belly – US
Dhobi Ghat – US
Failure to Launch – UK
Four Sisters Before the Wedding – UK/US
Jonaki – UK/US
Lagaan – US
Madness in the Desert – US
Peepli Live – US
Rush – US
Synchronic – US
Taare Zameen Par – US
The Zookeeper’s Wife – US
18 April
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan – UK
19 April
Wolf (2021) – UK
22 April
Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp” – UK
The Suicide Squad – UK
23 April
The Meg – US
Train to Busan – US
What’s Love Got To Do With It? – UK
25 April
The Hateful Eight – US
26 April
Kung Fu Panda 3 – US
27 April
Malignant – US
Television
1 April
Community – UK/US
Drag SOS – UK
Hoarders season 12 – US
Inside Missguided – UK
Man Like Mobeen – US
Santiago of the Seas – UK
Trapped – US
3 April
Glimpses of a Future – UK/US
5 April
Black Dog – UK/US
Imposters – US
10 April
Heaven Official’s Blessing – UK/US
11 April
The Missing – UK
25 April
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version – US
Documentary
15 April
From One Second to the Next – US
Reality
16 April
African Knockout Show – UK/US
The Sister – UK
17 April
Man Down – UK
Comedy
1 April
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend – UK
Anime
1 April
Tiger & Bunny – The Rising – US
Tiger & Bunny – The Movie: The Beginning – US
6 April
Sword Art Online
Kids
1 April
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies