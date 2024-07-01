Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix removes a large section of titles each month and, depending where you are in the world, you won’t be warned.

While in the US, the streaming service announces which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this does not happen in the UK.

This means that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects this month, a number of titles could vanish from your watchlist without you realising.

Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in July.

On Sunday (20 June), the first 11 seasons of NCIS – one of the service’s most-watched titles – was taken off the service.

NB: We put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

1 July

Against All Odds – US

Age of Tanks – US

Amadeus – US

‘Amadeus’ ( Thorn EMI Screen Entertainment )

American Made – UK

Annie (1982) – US

Asinamali – UK/US

The Best of Enemies – US

Blended – US

The Blind Side – UK

Birdy – US

Blood and Bone – US

Blue Streak – US

Body Double – US

Bride Wars – UK

The Cave – US

Christmas with the Kranks – US

Colombiana – US

Company of Heroes – US

Could You Survive? – UK

Crank – UK

‘Crank’ ( Lionsgate )

Crawlspace – UK

A Day to Die – UK

Devil in a Blue Dress – US

District 9 – UK

Falling in Love – US

Faster – UK

Fear – US

Firestarter (1984) – US

Firstborn – US

Footloose (1984) – US

46 – UK

Frank – US

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story – US

Gigi – UK

Godzilla (2014) – US

Gone Girl – UK

‘Gone Girl’ ( 20th Century Fox )

The Guns of Navarone – US

The Holiday – US

Hotel Transylvania – US

Hotel Transylvania 2 – US

Iceman – US

Inside Man – UK/US

Inside Man: Most Wanted – US

The Interview (2014) – US

Johnny English Strikes Again – UK

The Joy of Sex – US

The Judge – US

Kill Bill: Vol 1 – US

Kill Bill: Vol 2 – US

The Killing Fields – US

‘The Killing Fields’ ( Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors )

The Layover – UK

Legal Eagles – US

Legend of Exorcism – US

The Legend of Zorro – US

The Lodge – UK/US

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – US

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – UK/US

Marley & Me – UK/US

Melancholia – US

Micki & Maude – US

Mortal Engines – UK/US

Moscow on the Hudson – US

Mr Bean’s Holiday – UK

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005) – UK

‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ ( 20th Century Fox )

National Lampoon’s Animal House – US

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – US

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – US

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – US

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge – US

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors – US

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master – US

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child – US

Night School – UK

Occupied – US

Omo Ghetto: The Saga – UK/US

Out of Africa – US

A Passage to India – US

Places in the Heart – US

Repo Man – US

The Revenant – UK

‘The Revenant’ ( 20th Century Fox )

The River (1984) – US

Sea Power – US

Seventh Son – US

Shrek: Forever After – US

Sing – UK

A Single Man – US

Skyscraper – UK

Sniper: Reloaded – US

Starman – US

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – US

Top Secret! – US

Tower Heist – US

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell – UK

Turbo – US

10×10 – UK

28 Days – US

2010: The Year We Make Contact – US

Unfaithful – UK

Venom – UK

‘Venom’ ( ©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2021 MARVEL )

Wanderlust – US

War Against Women – UK/US

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare – US

Woody Woodpecker – UK

X – US

Yesterday – US

3 July

Infinite – UK

4 July

Good Burger – UK

The Wolf and the Lion – UK

5 July

Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times – US

6 July

Born to Be Wild – US

7 July

Human Traffic – UK

Transporter 2 – UK

8 July

The Proposal – UK

War Dogs – US

9 July

Dune (2021) – UK

‘Dune’ ( © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. )

10 July

Ghost Rider – UK

Outback Lockdown – UK

The Wolf of Wall Street – UK

Vivarium – US

12 July

Free Fire – UK

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot – UK

13 July

Morbius – UK

Red Rocket – UK

Umma – UK

‘Red Rocket’ ( A24 )

15 July

Adventureland – UK

Bastille Day – UK

The Commuter – UK

Dark Side of Light – UK

Dragged Across Concrete – UK

First Daughter – UK

Force of Execution – UK

Going for Gold – UK/US

Jersey Girl – UK/US

Jessica Darling’s It List – UK/US

The Last Full Measure – UK/US

Lost City of Z – UK/US

‘Lost City of Z’ ( Amazon Studios )

Man on Fire – UK

Plus One – UK

Raising the Bar – UK/US

Rip Tide – UK/US

Silent House – UK

A 2nd Chance – US

What’s Your Number? – UK

16 July

The Beguiled (2017) – US

The Book of Henry – US

Lift Like a Girl – UK/US

Nneka The Pretty Serpent – US

Of Fathers and Sons – UK

The Unknown Saint – UK

Nicole Kidman plays the matron of an all-girls boarding school, but her performance is strangely emotionless

17 July

Cosmic Sin – US

Mauli – US

19 July

The Tambour of Retribution – US

24 July

Big Eyes – US

TV

1 July

46 – UK/US

Samurai 7 – UK

2 July

Rattlesnake – The Ahana Story – UK/US

Spotless – UK (Netflix Original)

3 July

The Holiday – UK

Oh My Baby – US/UK

17 July

Unrequited Love – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Documentary

1 July

David Foster: Off the Record – UK/US

15 July

Abducted in Plain Sight – UK/US

26 July

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song – US

Kids

1 July

Learning Sons by Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhymes – UK/US

Masha’s Spooky Stories – UK/US

Masha’s Tales – UK/US

Fitness

2 July

Abs & Core – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Bodyweight Burn – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Fall in Love with Vinyasa – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Feel-Good Fitness – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Fire & Flow – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Fitness for Runners – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Football-Inspired Workouts for All – UK/US (Netflix Original)

High-Intensity Training – UK/US (Netflix Original)

HIT & Strength with Tara – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso – UK/US

Kick Off with Betina Gozo – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Lower-Body Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Soccer-Inspired Workouts for All – UK/US (Netflix Original)

10 Minute Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)

20 Minute Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)

30 Minute Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Two Weeks To A Stronger Core – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Upper-Body Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Yoga – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Yoga with Xochilt – UK/US (Netflix Original)