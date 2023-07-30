Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

You have a short left of time to watch a bunch of movies on Netflix.

Every month, the streaming service quietly reveals which titles will be removed – so if certain titles disappear from your watchlist, this will be why.

While Netflix used to release a full list of everything being taken down, users can now discover what’s in the firing lane if they happen to select it while browsing.

Fortunately, The Independent has put together a list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in July 2023. Where a territory isn’t listed below, it will be leaving both.

NB: This list was put together with help from What’s on Netflix.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix this month here.

Movies

1 July

Akira – UK

Ali Baba and the Seven Dwarfs

Ali G Indahouse – UK

American Gangster – US

Austin Powers in Goldmember – US

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – US

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – US

Bad Boys – US

Bad Boys II – US

Battleship – US

The first two ‘Bad Boys’ films are leaving Netflix (Shutterstock)

The Birds – US

Breakout – US

Brüno – US

The Caller – UK

Capture the Flag – UK

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion – UK

Chalte Chalte – UK

The Change-Up – UK

A Civil Action – UK

Clockstoppers – UK

Closer – US

The Croods – UK

The Danish Girl – UK

The Departed – US

Donnie Brasco – UK

Dreamgirls – UK

End of Days – US

Erin Brockovich – UK

‘Erin Brockovich’ is leaving Netflix (Columbia Pictures)

The Fighter – UK

For Colored Girls – US

Friday Night Lights (2004) – US

Friends with Money – US

The Hangover – US

Heroes (1977) – US

Home Again – US

How Do You Know – UK

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – US

How to Train Your Dragon – US

I Know What You Did Last Summer – US

Imagine That – UK

The Incredible Hulk (1977) – UK

Inside Man – US

Inside Man: Most Wanted – US

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion – UK

It’s Complicated – UK

Jerry Maguire – US

‘Jerry Maguire’ is leaving Netflix

Kindergarten Cop – US

Last Action Hero – US

The Last of the Mohicans – UK

Layer Cake – UK

Legal Eagles – US

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – US

LOL – US

London Boulevard – UK

Love Sarah – UK

The Man with the Iron Fists 2 – UK

Marnie – US

Matilda(1996)

The 1996 movie version of ‘Matilda’ is leaving Netflix (TriStar Pictures)

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie – UK

My Birthday Song

National Lampoon’s Animal House – US

National Security – US

Out of Africa – US

Peeples – US

Pek Yakında

Pitch Perfect – US

Pixie – UK

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK

Psycho (1960) – US

Puss in Boots

The Rainmaker – UK

Red Dragon – US

Resident Evil – US

Resident Evil: Afterlife – US

Resident Evil: Apocalypse – US

Resident Evil: Retribution – US

The Rugrats Movie – UK

Shrek Forever After – US

Alfred Hitchcock classic ‘Psycho’ is leaving Netflix

The Stepfather (2009) – US

Superbad – UK

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) – US

Tower Heist (2011) – US

Tremors 2: Aftershocks – UK

True Grit (2010) – UK

Twins – US

Underworld – UK

Underworld: Awakening – UK

Underworld: Evolution – UK

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – UK

Untraceable – UK

Wild Card – US

World War Z – US

Victoria & Abdul – UK

The Young Victoria – UK

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger – US

The ‘Underworld’ film franchise is leaving Netflix

3 July

Hello Brother

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester

King of Peking

4 July

Leave No Trace – US

Penalty – UK

5 July

Midsommar – UK

6 July

Lethal Love – US

The Mechanic – UK

Viceroy’s House – UK

Debra Granik’s ‘Leave No Trace’ is leaving Netflix

7 July

Megamind – UK

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – UK

9 July

Beautiful Creatures – UK

Born Racer – US

Finding Hubby

He’s Just Not That Into You – UK

The Long Dumb Road – US

The Nest – UK

Brad Pitt in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’, which is leaving Netflix (Sony Pictures Releasing)

10 July

Chicken Run– UK

The Equalizer 2 – UK

120 Beats per Minute – UK

12 Strong – US

The Stand-Up

13 July

Day of Destiny

Trust – UK

‘The Nest’ is leaving Netflix (Picturehouse Entertainment)

14 July

It Follows – US

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan – US

15 July

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – UK

16 July

African America – UK

Gone – UK

Pan – US

This Changes Everything – US

‘Chicken Run’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

17 July

The Chronicles of Riddick– US

The Father – UK

Kick-Ass 2 – US

Pitch Black – US

Riddick – US

18 July

Funan – US

21 July

Ip Man – US

Ip Man 2 – US

Ip Man 3 – US

Ip Man 4: The Finale – US

Sanitation Day – US

Trading Paint – US

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in ‘The Father’, which is leaving Netflix (Lionsgate Films)

24 July

Léa & I – US

25 July

Romance Doll – US

Serenity (2019) – US

26 July

August: Osage County – US

TV

1 July

Against the Tide

Are You Human? – UK

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me – UK

Breakout – UK

Chappelle’s Show

Cleo & Cuquin

Descendants of the Sun – UK

El Chema – UK

Fight for My Way – UK

Good Manager – UK

The Holiday – UK

Mine – UK

My Golden Life – UK

Mystic Whispers

The Oath

Queen for Seven Days – UK

Rabbids Invasion – UK

Radio Romance – UK

School 2017 – UK

Spice Up

A Touch of Green – US

The Truth Seekers

The Ultimatum

Unriddle

World at Your Feet

Yes We Can!

Yours Fatefully

3 July

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Netflix Original)

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Netflix Original)

6 July

Yummy Mummies

10 July

Queer as Folk – UK

Charlie Hunnam, Aidan Gillen and Craig Kelly in ‘Queer as Folk’, which is leaving Netflix (Channel 4)

11 July

Baby Ballroom (Netflix Original)

15 July

Married at First Sight season 11 – US

17 July

Encounters – US

21 July

Touch Your Heart – US

24 July

Popples – US

25 July

Lawless Lawyer – US

Documentary

1 July

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories

Mahalia – UK

The Silence of Others – US

7 July

A Kid from Coney Island – US

10 July

The Tour

16 July

In My Room – UK

Comedy

13 July

DL Hughley: Clear – US

Tom Segura: Completely Normal – US

Kids

1 July

Barbie Mermaidia – UK

Teen Titans Go! – UK

Anime

1 July

My Hero Academia – UK

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – UK

One Piece: Stampede – UK