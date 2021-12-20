Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix this week before Christmas in December
You only have a short amount of time to catch these
Every week, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you’d know this – frustratingly, you will only know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen upon it while browsing Netflix’s library.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed this week, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them. Find the full list here.
You can also find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in December here and a list of secret codes unlocking hidden movies and TV shows here.
Movies
20 December
Aquaman
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
23:59
21 December
Agent
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
TV
20 December
Imperfect
Miss J Contemplates Her Choice
21 December
Sonic Boom
22 December
Attention, Love!
Jojo’s World
The King of Romance
Lion Pride
Love @ Seventeen
Love By Design
Love, Timeless
Marry Me, or Not?
Single Ladies Senior
To the Dearest Intruder
23 December
Demon’s Path
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies