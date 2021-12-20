Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix this week before Christmas in December

You only have a short amount of time to catch these

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 20 December 2021 09:01
Every week, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.

Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.

Not that you’d know this – frustratingly, you will only know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen upon it while browsing Netflix’s library.

While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed this week, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them. Find the full list here.

You can also find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in December here and a list of secret codes unlocking hidden movies and TV shows here.

Movies

20 December

Aquaman

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

23:59

21 December

Agent

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

TV

20 December

Imperfect

Miss J Contemplates Her Choice

21 December

Sonic Boom

22 December

Attention, Love!

Jojo’s World

The King of Romance

Lion Pride

Love @ Seventeen

Love By Design

Love, Timeless

Marry Me, or Not?

Single Ladies Senior

To the Dearest Intruder

23 December

Demon’s Path

