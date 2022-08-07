Netflix UK: Every movie leaving service this month
You only have a limited amount of time to watch these titles
Netflix is about to remove numerous movies from its service.
Each month, the streaming site takes down films without alerting its users.
Annoyingly, this means that something could vanish from your watchlist if you’re not aware it’s going to be removed.
With help from What’s on Netflix, we’ve compiled a full list of every movie – and the smaller number of TV shows – that are leaving Netflix in August 2022.
1 August
Annie (2014)
Baaghi
Black Mass
The Blind Christ
Blitz
The Blue Umbrella
Booty Call
Boyka: Undisputed
The Call
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cardboard Gangsters
Chaos
Children of God
Chillar Party
Cocaine
Comes a Bright Day
Creed
The Crush
Eat Pray Love
Employee of the Month
Fartsa
Fashion
Fitoor
Fiza
Get Hard
Ghostbusters (2016)
The Girl in the Bathtub
Guzaarish
Haider
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
Highway
I Hate Luv Storys
Interview with a Serial Killer
The Island
The Italian Job (2003)
The Judge
Lavell Crawford: Can a Brother Get Some Love?
Locust
Main aurr Mrs Khanna
The Mask
Miss Bala
Miss Potter
Mohenjo Daro
Munich
The Nightingale
Out of the Furnace
Parks and Recreation (season one to seven)
Patriot Games
The Peacemaker
FK
Primal Fear
Raajneeti
Rang De Basanti
Real Crime: Diamond Geezers
The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan
RocknRolla
Rowdy Rathore
Saw 3
Serendipity
7 Khoon Maaf
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Gnomes
Solomon Kane
Some Kind of Heaven
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tamasha
Tammy
Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
Time and Tide
Tommy
Triple Threat
Troy
2 States
Un plus une
Vacation
World Trade Center
Young Guns 2
2 August
Don’t Tell the Bride (one season)
Spaced series one and two
3 August
Can You Keep a Secret
The Hole (2001)
’71
4 August
Cocaine Coast
The Night Clerk
5 August
Enter the Warriors Gate
Sin City (2019)
6 August
The Hunt (2020)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Photograph
Screwball
7 August
Diamonds in the Sky
8 August
Confessions of a Serial Killer with Piers Morgan
The Governor
I Called Him Morgan
Kursk: The Last Mission
Psychopath with Piers Morgan
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan
9 August
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Polaroid
11 August
Nocturne
The Pianist
12 August
Chocolate City: Vegas Strip
The Smurfs (one series)
13 August
Calum von Moger: Unbroken
Hellsing Ultimate
The Kill Team
14 August
Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia
Nigerian Prince
The Outcasts
15 August
Big Momma’s House 2
Bride Wars
Dere: An African Tale
Downton Abbey (series one to six)
Flying Monkeys
For Here or to Go?
The Girl Next Door
Grace: The Possession
I Give It a Year
Marriage Palace
My Teacher, My Obsession
Real Crime: Supermarket Heist
Saavat
20 Minutes
What’s Your Raashee?
16 August
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Drifters (season one to four)
Hannibal (2001)
Pitch Black
Scarface (1983)
Star Boot Sale
Van Helsing
17 August
Battlebots (season one and two)
Islands of Faith
QB1: Beyond the Lights
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (two seasons)
