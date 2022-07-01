Netflix will remove all of these movies and TV shows in July 2022
You only have a short amount of time to watch them – so act fast
Netflix takes down numerous movies without telling its users every month.
Almost every day, titles are removed from the streaming service’s library – and you’d be forgiven for not knowing this in advance.
The service only alerts you on a status of a certain movie or TV series if you happen to select the title.
You’ll have to act fast, though – there is only a short amount of them left to watch all of the below. Find the full list of every movie and TV show beimng removed from Netflix in July 2022 here. Find the list of everything being added here.
NB: thanks toWhat’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list.
Movies
1 July
#FollowFriday
10 jours en or
Amrapali
Annie (1982)
Anthony Kaun Hai?
Any Given Sunday
Beerfest
The Best of Enemies
The Big Wedding
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Contratiempo
Cook Off
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dear John
Deewana Main Deewana
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Four Brothers
The General’s Daughter
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Godzilla (1998)
Happy Gilmore
Heist
Her
Hollow Man
How to Train Your Dragon
Hondros
I Am Kalam
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Into the Wild
Jack and Jill
Just Go With It
Lal Patthar
The Last Samurai
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Liar’s Dice
The Long Riders
Looper
Mean Girls 2
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
My Perfect Romance
Namastey London
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Our Brand Is Crisis
Osmosis Jones
The Patriot
Professor
Puss in Boots
Redemption
The Ring
Road Trip
Saving Private Ryan
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me
Soul Robbers
Sword of Trust
Tangerine
True Grit (2010)
Tum Milo Toh Sahi
Under Suspicion
What We Started
Without a Paddle
Yaar Gaddar
Zipi & Zape y la Isla del Capitan
Zoo
2 July
The Social Network
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
3 July
I Am Not Your Negro
Sugar Rush (2019)
The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
5 July
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Only
7 July
Brick Mansions
8 July
Diamond Lover
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Rock the Kasbah
10 July
Hole in the Wall
Your Excellency
12 July
The Strangers: Prey at Night
13 July
Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka
PILI Fantasy: War of Dragons
Romina
15 July
Angel Beats!
16 July
Granblue Fantasy The Animation
Television
1 July
21 Again
Hatchimals: Adventures in Hatchtopia season four and five
Record of Grancrest War
Single Wives
Supermarket Sweep
The Originals
2 July
Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Documentary
1 July
David Foster: Off the Record
2 July
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes
4 July
Cristina
Comedy
1 July
Bo Burnham: what.
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
Sommore: Chandelier Status
