Netflix is releasing two of its most eagerly awaited shows of the year in November.
Over the next 30 days, the streaming service will be adding – and removing – a wide range of titles, from acclaimed films (David Fincher’s The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender), moving documentaries (Sylvester Stallone takes centre stage in Sly) and an animated follow-up to a cult film (Scott Pilgrim).
But the most-watched title of the month is set to be The Crown, which returns for season six. The final season has been split into two parts with the second batch of episodes arriving in December.
Meanwhile, Squid Game is returning – kind of. The Netflix hit has been the source for a new game show that sees contestants take on the (less deadly versions of the) games featured in the series.
The Independent has put together a handy guide to what is being added to Netflix UK and Netflix US versions of the platform throughout November.
We’ve listed the territory next to the title – when no territory is listed, it will be leave both.
NB: This list was curated with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL TITLES
Movies
1 November
Hurricane Season
Locked In
Nuovo Olimpo
Wingwomen
3 November
NYAD
8 November
The Claus Family 3 – UK
10 November
The Killer (2023)
16 November
Best. Christmas. Ever!
In Love and Deep Water
17 November
All-Time High
Believer 2
Rustin
21 November
Leo
24 November
I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me
Last Call for Istanbul
30 November
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
Family Switch
TV
1 November
Moon in the Day (new episodes every Wednesday) – UK
2 November
All The Light We Cannot See
Cigarette Girl
3 November
Blue Eye Samurai
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Ferry: The Series
Selling Sunset season seven – UK
The Tailor season three – UK
3 November
Sly – UK
4 November
Lopez vs Lopez – US
9 November
Bros – US
10 November
At the Moment
Fame After Fame (new episodes every Friday)
14 November
Criminal Code
Dubai Bling season two
Suburræterna
15 November
Feedback
16 November
The Crown season six – part one
17 November
Holy Family season two
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
22 November
Squid Game: The Challenge
24 November
A Nearly Normal Family
28 November
Love Like a K-Drama
30 November
Obliterated
Virgin River season five – part two
Documentary
1 November
Mysteries of the Faith
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysoom
2 November
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion
8 November
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld
Escaping Twin Flames
Robbie Williams
9 November
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
14 November
How to Become a Mob Boss
17 November
The Dads
20 November
Stamped from the Beginning
29 November
American Symphony
Sports
14 November
The Netflix Cup – Live
Kids
2 November
Unicorn Academy
17 November
CoComelon Lane
Anime
2 November
Onimusha
9 November
Akuma Kun
23 November
My Daemon
28 November
Onmyōji
Games
Football Manager 2024 Mobile (iOS and Android)
LICENCED TITLES
Movies
1 November
Black Christmas (2019) – US
The Change-Up – US
Cold Pursuit – US
Downsizing – US
Drag Me to Hell – US
Godzilla: King of the Monsters – US
Godzilla vs Kong – US
Miss Congeniality – UK
The Mummy (2017) – US
The Negotiator – UK
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 – US
Sherlock Gnomes – US
Ted 2 – US
Think Like A Dog – US
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – US
The Transporter: Refuelled – US
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion: The Movie – US
Whiplash – US
2 November
Parasite – UK
4 November
Insidious: The Red Door – US
6 November
Reminiscence – UK
9 November
Resident Evil: Death Island – US
Untameable – US
10 November
Oregon – US
11 November
Studio 666 – UK
15 November
Cold Pursuit – UK
16 November
A Nice Girl Like You – US
Downton Abbey – US
Harriet – US
Jackass Forever – UK
Lone Survivor – US
Mutt – US
17 November
See You On Venus – US
23 November
The Dive – UK
TV
1 November
Saitama Host Club – US
Six Feet Under – US
60 Days In season five – US
3 November
Erin & Aaron – US
7 November
Face Off – US
21 November
Batman: The Animated Series – UK
Documentary
1 November
How to Catch a Serial Killer – UK
8 November
Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche – US
Kids
1 November
Strawberry Shortcake: Perfect Holiday – US
21 November
Young Justice – UK
