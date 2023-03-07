Nicholas Cage responds to question of whether he wants to join the MCU

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicholas Cage has stated that despite his appreciation of Marvel films, he “doesn’t need to be in the MCU”.

The actor appeared at the Miami Film Festival on Monday (6 March), where he was given the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award.

During his acceptance speech, the National Treasure star shared his views about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage,” he noted of his stage name.

“What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me.”

He continued: “I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there’s plenty of room for everybody. I’m seeing movies like Tár. I’m seeing all kinds of artistic and independently driven movies. I think there’s plenty of room for everybody.”

When Cage was asked if he wants to be in the MCU, he said: “I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage.”

The Next star, born Nicolas Coppola, also spoke about his favourite movie genres.

“My personal favourite [genre] is independently spirited family drama,” Cage said. “I like movies that take place at home and the struggles we have at home and how we’re trying to either succeed and become better people or succumb to the pressures of the human experience.

Nicolas Cage (Getty Images)

He then added that another preferred style was horror, telling the crowd: “Some of the most talented artistic people now are making horror films. I think you can do so much.

“The reason why science fiction and horror is so important to me is that it gave me a format where I could express some of my more surrealistic and abstract dreams with film performance.”

This year, Cage is set to star in and produce the upcoming horror film Longlegs, written and directed by Osgood Perkins. According to reports, the filming is set to begin sometime this year.