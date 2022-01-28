Nicolas Cage says he is ‘a goth’ and lives with a pet crow who insults him

Nicolas Cage has proclaimed himself “a goth” ahead of his lead role as Dracula in Chris McKay’s horror film Renfield.

The film follows the story of a vampire’s servant and henchman living in an insane asylum. It will star Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz.

Rick and Morty screenwriter Ryan Ridley wrote the film’s script, which is reportedly set in the present day.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, 58-year-old Cage spoke about his pet crow Hoogan, who lives with him in Las Vegas and Cage says may have seen through his goth persona.

According to the actor, Hoogan “has taken to calling me names…it’s comical, at least, it is to me.”

“When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘A**,’” Cage said.

“Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth.”

(Getty Images)

Speaking of his role as Dracula, Cage revealed to have found inspiration from other horror flicks like James Wan’s Malignant, which aired on HBO Max last year.

“James Wan and the actress [Annabelle Wallis] created this choreography that was terrifying,” Cage said. “So I’m hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in Ringu.”

The Ghost Rider actor also revealed that he enjoyed watching Bela Lugosi’s turn in the 1931 Dracula, Frank Langella in the 1979 Dracula, and Gary Oldman in his uncle Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film, Bram Stoker’s Dracula.