Nicole Kidman has said she cries a lot but that she “tries to keep a lid on that”.

The actor opened up about feeling “melancholy” in a new interview with The Guardian.

Asked whether she cries often, the 54-year-old replied: “Yes.”

When questioned about the last thing that made her cry, Kidman responded: “That’s too personal. But yeah, I cry. I try to keep a lid on that, but everything is deeply sad.”

The Big Little Lies star continued: “There’s a huge melancholia, right? I mean, when you really study melancholy people, we’re very present. I have an enormous amount of that. I think a lot of people walk around with it too, don’t you?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kidman recalled being told she is a “character actress” by Stanley Kubrick.

The actor spoke about the definition of a “movie star”.

She said: “That term confuses me. Can you define it? It’s too cerebral for me. I can only go to what Stanley Kubrick would say to me, which was, ‘Nicole, you’re a character actress.’

“Usually I’m resistant to labels. There’s a new generation now, saying, ‘No, you don’t get to define me just this way.’ I’m hugely supportive of this. And you can also change. I love that.”

A character actor is someone who specialises in playing supporting roles who are commonly eccentric people.