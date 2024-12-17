Nicole Kidman says she was ‘pretty much done’ with acting 16 years ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she almost quit acting in 2008 after giving birth to her daughter but was persuaded to continue her career thanks to her mother.

The 57-year-old, who most recently starred in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, said that she thought her career was over when she moved to Nashville with her husband, Keith Urban, and gave birth to their first child, Sunday Kidman-Urban.

Kidman, who had previously adopted two children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, was determined to give her full attention to her family but her mother convinced her to not retire from acting altogether.

“When I get birth to [Sunday Kidman-Urban], I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,” the Moulin Rogue star told CBS News.

“We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done.’ She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.’”

“That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters,” Kidman added. “So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little.”

Three years after taking her mother’s advice, Kidman found herself picking up her third Oscar nomination for her role in Rabbit Hole. Since then, she has been nominated for two more Oscars, for Lion and Being the Ricardos respectively.

Nicole Kidman ( Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP )

Kidman’s mother passed away in September, aged 84. The news was broken to her while she was at the Venice Film Festival, where she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her role in Babygirl.

The actor received the award for her role in Babygirl, Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller in which Kidman stars opposite Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness).

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Reijn read a statement on Kidman’s behalf, saying she had flown into Venice, only to find out “shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed.”

“I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina,” the statement continued. “The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”