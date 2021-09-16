Daniel Craig has dig at No Time to Die’s multiple pandemic delays in new beer advert

Daniel Craig has enjoyed a dig at the protracted release schedule of the forthcoming James Bond film No Time to Die in a new beer advert.

Due to the pandemic, the film has been delayed multiple times since its initial planned release date of March 2020.

In the clip, Craig is seen dressed in a suit resembling that of his character, James Bond.

While the actor waits around, the bartender brings him a bottle of lager along with an empty glass, then pours it for him.

After waiting for a moment more, Craig then takes a sip from the glass and remarks: “Well worth the wait.”

No Time to Die is set to finally be released in UK cinemas on 30 September 2021, roughly a year and a half after it was originally supposed to hit screens.

The film will be Craig’s final performance as 007, and co-stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

The theme song for the film, also titled “No Time to Die”, was recorded by Billie Eilish.

Speaking on the official No Time to Die podcast yesterday, Eilish teased that the song, which is out now, contains a “subtle” Easter egg nodding to Bond films past.