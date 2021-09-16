Billie Eilish has revealed the presence of a subtle James Bond Easter egg in her theme to the forthcoming film No Time to Die.

Eilish, who was recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people, recorded the song “No Time to Die” for the much-delayed action blockbuster.

The track, released last year, was co-written by Eilish and her brother, the producer Finneas O’Connell.

Speaking to the official No Time to Die podcast, Eilish mentioned the presence of a subtle reference to Bond themes past.

Asked about the song’s similarities to previous Bond themes, Eilish said: “I don’t really think there was pressure. I think we wanted to [sound similar to past Bond themes].

“It was like, you can’t do a Bond song without it sounding like a Bond song. If you listen closely, you can hear [the classic Bond opening sting] in the second verse. It’s very subtle and it’s very echoed. We decided to do that though.”

Her brother, who also appeared on the podcast, then added: “It was recorded in London, and then there was a version without [the Bond sting]. Then, we were like, ‘Put it back in, it’s great’.

No Time to Die is released in UK cinemas on 30 September. The film stars Daniel Craig in his final performance as James Bond, alongside Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.