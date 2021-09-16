Megan Thee Stallion wrote a moving tribute to fellow artists Billie Eilish, who was named this week as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

The “Happier Than Ever” artist, who had broken industry records and won multiple Grammys before she turned 19, was described by the rapper as a “unique soul”, with “a voice, style and attitude all unapologetically her own”.

The pair first met at the 2021 Grammys, where Eilish won Record of the Year for the second year in a row. Accepting her award, Eilish said she felt Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, deserved the accolade for her “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé.

“She had already achieved worldwide stardom, which might make some people have airs about them, but not Billie,” Megan said of her first impressions of Eilish.

“She was so real and laid-back, even though her personality is so big. She is a rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretences. I knew I had found a kindred spirit that night. One who is strong, but still learning and still growing. A woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.”

Eilish shared her cover on Instagram. Among the other artists to be honoured on this year’s Time list are Dolly Parton and Lil Nas X.

Earlier this week, Eilish attended the Met Gala wearing a custom-made gown by Oscar de la Renta, emulating old Hollywood glamour in keeping with the ceremony’s “America” theme.

However, Eilish revealed she only agreed to wear the dress if the designer stopped selling fur.

Eilish is the singer behind this year’s James Bond theme, “No Time To Die”. The film of the same name is released on 30 September.