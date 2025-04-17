Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nora Aunor, one of the most revered figures in Philippine film, has died at the age of 71.

Her children announced her death on Wednesday night, although no details have yet been released regarding the cause or circumstances.

“She touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade,” wrote her daughter, actress Lotlot de Leon, in a tribute on Instagram. Ms de Leon added: “Her light lives on – forever loved, never forgotten.”

Born Nora Cabaltera Villamayor to a poor family in Iriga City in the eastern Camarines Sur province, she grew up selling water at train stations before rising to stardom in the 1960s as a teen singing sensation. She later moved into acting and went on to become a defining force in Philippine cinema with more than 200 credits in television and film.

One of her most notable performances came in The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995), based on the real-life case of a Filipino domestic worker executed in Singapore. The role earned Aunor critical acclaim both locally and internationally.

Other career-defining films included Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos (1976), Bulaklak sa City Jail (1984), and Andrea, Paano Ba ang Maging Isang Ina? (1990), the latter sweeping major acting awards in the Philippines.

She received Best Actress at the Asian Film Awards for her role in Thy Womb (2012), in which she played a midwife from a remote island community.

Ms Aunor continued working well into her seventies, most recently appearing in the 2024 television series Lilet Matias, Attorney-at-Law and with a cameo in the stage musical Isang Himala. She starred in Mananambal (“The Healer”) last year.

In 2022, she was named National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts – the Philippines’ highest recognition for contributions to culture.

This honour had previously been denied in 2014 by then-president Benigno Aquino III, reportedly due to a 2005 drug-related arrest in the United States.

open image in gallery Philippine actress Nora Aunor poses with her trophy after winning the Best Actress Award for her movie Thy Womb at the Asian Film Awards ( AP )

Her lawyer clarified at the time that the incident involved a pipe found in luggage she hadn’t packed herself while travelling with four assistants. The case was dropped in 2007 following her completion of a rehabilitation programme.

She was married to actor Christopher de León from 1975 until 1996. Together, they raised five children – Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, Kenneth, and their biological son, Ian. Among them, Lotlot, Matet, and Ian followed her footsteps into the entertainment industry.

Ian de Leon described her as “the heart of our family” and a “source of unconditional love,” adding: “Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her.”

Tributes have poured in from across the country, including from her longtime screen rival turned friend, actress and politician Vilma Santos, who wrote: “Rest in peace, Mare. Our Superstar and National Artist. Maraming salamat!”