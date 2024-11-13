Critics hail new vampire film as a ‘magnum opus’ that should be considered for awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first reactions to Robert Eggers’ highly-anticipated adaptation of Nosferatu have arrived and it would appear that the director has another horror classic on his hands, with some critics hinting at awards potential.

The 41-year-old director, whose previous films include the dread-filled The Witch, the surreal nightmare The Lighthouse and the blood-thirsty The Northman, has reimagined F W Murnau’s 1922 silent classic for his latest effort.

The film, which is a Dracula-origin story inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, sees Bill Skarsgård play Count Orlok who becomes infatuated with a young woman named Ellen Hutter, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

The rest of the impressive ensemble cast features Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Ineson.

The gothic horror film has now been screened to the movie press for the first time and has been greeted very positively by the select few that have seen it.

David Ehrlich, the chief film critic for IndieWire, complimented the film, writing: “Relatively confident that Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has more writhing sweatily in bed than any other movie ever made.”

Variety’s awards director Clayton Davis, said: “Nosferatu is paralysing fear fully realised under the vision of writer and director Robert Eggers. Dude is just clearing his throat in cinema. He hasn’t yet begun to sing, and I’m digging all of his numbers.” Davis added that the film is “gorgeous and horrifically brilliant”.

Film critic Courtney Howard wrote: “Nosferatu goes HARDER than any other horror film this year. Holy f***. A gorgeous grotesquerie of dread-infused terrors & a divine dark delight.”

Den of Geek editor, David Crow said the movie is “achingly beautiful” adding that “Eggers digs deep into the native soil beneath Nosferatu and Dracula, finding the gruesome (yet perversely alluring) core of the creature’s appeal”.

Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist suggested that the film should be considered for awards. He wrote: “Nosferatu displays Robert Eggers visionary creativity. Lily-Rose Depp is superb. Willem Dafoe is having a blast. A major below-the-line player. Could it crack Best Picture? Hmmmm. Rose Depp has a shot in the packed supporting actress race.”

Meanwhile, horror journalist Heather Wixson called the film Eggers’ “magnum opus,” saying: “No joke, I was in tears for the final 15 minutes of this film; it hit me THAT hard.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘Nosferatu’ ( Focus Features/Universal )

Nosferatu is set to be released by Focus Features in North America on 25 December, with Universal releasing the film internationally on 1 January 2025.