Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Anya Taylor-Joy says she turned down Disney to star in the indie horror film that kickstarted her career

‘I just had this really good feeling about “The Witch”,’ actor said

Tom Murray
Friday 11 November 2022 20:51
Comments
Split Exclusive Interview With M. Night Shyamalan & Anya Taylor-Joy

Robert Eggers’ $4m horror movie, The Witch (2015), turned out to be Anya Taylor-Joy’s breakout role.

The American-Argentine-British actor has gone on to win a Golden Globe for her turn as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s 2020 hit miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, and received critical acclaim for lead film roles in Emma and Last Night in Soho.

In a new interview, the actor revealed that her career nearly took on a very different trajectory.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Taylor-Joy revealed that she received a job offer from Disney on the same day that she landed The Witch.

“I remember it was the same day I got asked to be in a Disney Channel pilot, and it was so exciting to be offered anything at all that I ran around the house like a loon,” Taylor-Joy said.

Recommended

“But I just had this really good feeling about The Witch that made me willing to forego the Disney experience for the thing that felt unknown to me, the thing that felt sacred.”

The actor credited the movie, which was filmed in the wilds of Canada, as a formative part of her growth as a professional. “It gave me the cornerstones of the way I work now,” she said, “which is essentially the idea that there is no hierarchy on set: you work hard, you stay on top of the shots and you don’t assume anyone else is going to do that for you.

Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘The Witch’

(Netflix)

“Your title doesn’t stop at actor – you’re a creative on this film, and that’s how you need to approach it.”

Previously, in a 2021 interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Taylor-Joy said finishing Eggers’ movie was her first experience of “heartbreak”.

“My first heartbreak was not a relationship. My first heartbreak was finishing my first job [on The Witch], and experiencing that loss,” she said. “The loss of there was a world that existed with a group of people that became my everything for a period of time, and now it’s over. I had no concept as to how to deal with that.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in